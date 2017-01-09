This is how much you would get if you sold your Ford Kuga now

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ford Kuga owners can expect to sell their vehicle for more than 40% off the car’s book price, following the cars reported combustion issues.

This follows the news that two more Ford Kugas burst into flames this past weekend with over 40 vehicles experiencing combustion issues since 2011. Ford has, however, expressed reluctance to recall the vehicle, stating that there currently isn’t enough evidence to initiate a recall.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Kuga owner Doris Tshabalala admitted that she was ‘laughed out the door’ when making inquiries at local motor dealerships.

One brave dealer eventually offered R120,000 for the vehicle, approximately 40% less than the car’s worth of R199,335 with 57,000 km traveled, according to the TransUnion Vehicle Trade Value Book .

Another Kuga owner, Fiona Pelman, said she faced similar issues trying to sell the vehicle with R160,000 the most being offered for her. Meanwhile, Maureen Naude of Centurion said the best price she was offered from a Ford dealership was R115,000.

The AA has urged buyers to research their second-hand purchasers thoroughly, including having the specific vehicle they are purchasing mechanically checked, as well as double checking any issues that may exist with a specific model’s range.

“Obviously negativity about a car will impact resale values. Perception is huge, and will affect sales – and if people believe that there is something specific occurring on a particular model’s range, then that may possibly also affect resales,” said AA spokesperson Layton Beard.

