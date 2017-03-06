Watch: The busiest roads in Joburg, Cape Town and Durban – and when to avoid them

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Arrive Alive has released a series of time-lapse videos showing the busiest roads and highways in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, and the best time of day to avoid them.

The data is based on TomTom location data and its recently released Traffic Index 2017, showing which cities in South Africa experience the worst traffic congestion.

While Johannesburg is South Africa’s most populous city, Cape Town remains the most traffic-congested city in the country, with the index registering marked improvement in Johannesburg’s ranking.

“Infrastructure development is a major contributing factor to Johannesburg’s improved ranking in the TomTom Traffic Index,” said Megan Bruwer, project coordinator for the Stellenbosch Smart Mobility Laboratory.

“The Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project, Open Road Tolling and numerous ITS applications implemented along freeway corridors have also had a positive impact on traffic congestion, not to mention the establishment of the Gautrain,” Bruwer said

Joburg remains among the top 100 most congested cities in the world, however.

Morning

Evening

