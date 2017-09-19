These are the 10 South African car of the year finalists

Wesbank has announced the ten finalists for its 2018 South African car of the year.

The list was selected based on votes by members of the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists, which had previously identified 21 semi-finalists.

The 2018 COTY Jury will put the finalists through structured testing procedures at the end of January 2018, before scoring each finalist against its direct class competitors on aspects that include:

Affordability

Cabin Styling, Layout, and Ergonomics

Engine Performance and Technology

Engineering Integrity and Build Quality

Exterior Design

Overall Excellence

Ride Quality

Steering and Handling

New Technology

Transmission Performance

Value for Money

The Opel Astra was crowned the 2017 winner, with the Audi A4 placing second, and the Volkswagen Passat third.

These are 10 finalists for the South African car of the year in 2018.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Audi Q5

BMW 5 Series

Kia Picanto

Land Rover Discovery

Peugeot 3008

Porsche Panamera

Suzuki Ignis

Toyota C-HR

Volvo S90

