These are the 10 South African car of the year finalists

19 September 2017

Wesbank has announced the ten finalists for its 2018 South African car of the year.

The list was selected based on votes by members of the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists, which had previously identified 21 semi-finalists.

The 2018 COTY Jury will put the finalists through structured testing procedures at the end of January 2018, before scoring each finalist against its direct class competitors on aspects that include:

  • Affordability
  • Cabin Styling, Layout, and Ergonomics
  • Engine Performance and Technology
  • Engineering Integrity and Build Quality
  • Exterior Design
  • Overall Excellence
  • Ride Quality
  • Steering and Handling
  • New Technology
  • Transmission Performance
  • Value for Money

The Opel Astra was crowned the 2017 winner, with the Audi A4 placing second, and the Volkswagen Passat third.

These are 10 finalists for the South African car of the year in 2018.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Audi Q5

BMW 5 Series

Kia Picanto

Land Rover Discovery

Peugeot 3008

Porsche Panamera

Suzuki Ignis

Toyota C-HR

Volvo S90

