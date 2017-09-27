Jaguar Land Rover reveals new online service booking system

Jaguar Land Rover has launched a new online booking facility for South African clients to book their vehicles in for scheduled maintenance or any other services.

This functionality is available through both the Jaguar and Land Rover websites, as well as the Jaguar Engage and Land Rover Engage smartphone applications for Apple and Android devices.

Lisa Mallett, marketing director at Jaguar Land Rover South Africa said that the new facility comes after research indicated that nearly half of all customers prefer an electronic booking system for their convenience.

Customers can visit the Jaguar or Land Rover booking pages to schedule their vehicles for a service, or visit their nearest dealer’s specific website.

The process walks customers through entering their vehicle details and specifying the services they require, ranging from scheduled maintenance to requested items.

Every new Jaguar and Land Rover has a 5-year/100 000km Care Plan, which covers all service and maintenance costs. Customers with vehicles still under Care Plan, can simply select this option and complete their booking.

For customers who no longer have an active Care Plan and still wish to enjoy the full peace of mind of that comes with world-class Jaguar Land Rover service and original parts, the online booking system displays estimated pricing for service items, including parts and labour.

Finally, customers who create an online service booking can also select a service date and time that is most convenient for them. Options are also given to wait while the work is performed, in the case of minor service items; to request a shuttle for drop off and collection; or to book a courtesy vehicle, when available.

To further aid convenience and planning, lead times are provided for all of the above options.

