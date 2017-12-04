Lexus reveals new compact SUV range for SA – with prices

Lexus will launch its facelift NX range in South Africa in January 2018, with the NX representing the car maker’s first foray into the compact premium SUV market. The new range receives some minor cosmetic surgery and tweaking of its standard specification roster.

All models receive front styling refinements, with new headlamps, a new front grille utilising a chrome frame, altered side grille, bumper and lower bumper elements.

At the rear, all models receive new LED combination lamps. The rear bumper and license plate garnish have also been altered, Lexus said.

As part of Lexus’ global strategy, the ‘200t’ moniker (signifying a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine) has been replaced by ‘300’. The 300 badging bears reference to offering an equivalent power output to that of a 3.0-litre powerplant – this has been adopted to achieve parity between the petrol – and hybrid engine models’ badging convention.

As such the badging has been changed to NX 300 in E, EX and F Sport iterations respectively, Lexus said.

“The gateway E-grade model adopts a 2WD drivetrain, delivering power to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission. The change to 2WD from AWD (all-wheel drive) brings with it, a reduction in fuel consumption and vehicle weight.

“The EX and F Sport derivatives retain the AWD configuration and 6-speed automatic transmission,” Lexus said.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged ‘4-pot’ engine remains intact (on NX300 variations), serving up 175 kW with 350 Nm on tap between 1650 and 4,000 rpm. The engine utilises a combination of port – and direct injection (known as D-4ST) along with Variable Valve Timing intelligent Wide (VVTi-W), to optimise combustion.

The Hybrid-powered NX300h, uses a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor. The petrol plus electric coupling delivers a total system output of 150 kW.

Lexus said it has refined the suspension of the NX SUV range to further improve stability, body control and ride comfort. Refinements include a new calibration for the rear stabiliser bar and stabiliser-bar bushing, as well as new front dampers with reduced friction.

The Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) on F Sport models has been upgraded to the latest iteration, as debuted on the LC premium sports coupe.

The latest NX models are set to reach Lexus dealerships in January 2018.

Model pricing:

NX 300 E – R599 900

NX 300 EX – R677 300

NX 300 F Sport – R789 700

NX 300h EX – R746 700

