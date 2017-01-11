FNB Connect is experiencing downtime

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a49e985f&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=913&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a49e985f' border='0' alt='' /></a>

FNB said it is aware of an intermittent issue which is impacting its Connect service.

FNB Connect customers complained on Twitter and to MyBroadband that they were unable to make calls or connect to the Internet.

Customers also complained that they were unable to load airtime or data through the service.

Shadrack Palmer, Chief Commercial Officer for FNB Connect, said: “FNB is aware of an intermittent issue that is impacting some of the Connect support services. The bank apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

“We are working hard to resolve the matter and restore all services.”

