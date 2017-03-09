mobile menu mobile search

Most South Africans don’t even realise how much personal information they are giving away

By March 9, 20170 Comments
Most South Africans don’t even realise how much personal information they are giving away
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

CCTV cameras in the City of Cape Town play a negligible role in reducing crime, said Professor Jane Duncan of the Media Policy and Democracy Project at a panel discussion held in Salt River on privacy in South Africa.

Only about 5% of the 2,640 incidents captured on CCTV cameras in 2015 resulted in arrests, she said.

There are currently 560 cameras operating throughout Cape Town, according to the City of Cape Town.

Also speaking at the event, Dale McKinley, author of a document on privacy and surveillance in South Africa, pointed to a number of areas where private information is collected about citizens, such as biometric data for social grants and CCTV surveillance systems.

He said most South Africans do not realise how much personal information they were giving to the state and private companies.

“Very few South Africans seem to understand or know what their rights are with regard to privacy issues,” McKinley told the audience.

He criticised the proliferation of CCTV cameras in the City.

“It almost goes without saying that people would give up some rights to feel more secure,” said Duncan, explaining the rationale for introducing cameras.

But the use of CCTV is being advanced by “anecdotal successes” when academic research paints a different picture, said Duncan.

She said that in spaces such as parking lots CCTV cameras could be beneficial, but in “more public spaces” CCTV cameras simply “displace crime”.

Duncan said a study conducted by the police in Benoni in Gauteng found that when CCTV cameras were rolled out in the CBD, crime began to drop, but this was accompanied by an increase in crime in areas outside the CBD where there were no CCTV cameras.

In Cape Town, Duncan said cameras were heavily subsidised by local businesses in the CBD, but in townships such as Khayelitsha CCTV cameras were mostly publicly funded because businesses did not have the same interest in funding the cameras.

Duncan said that in the UK, CCTV cameras had been used to track the movements of activists.

CCTV cameras can incorporate facial recognition as well as number plate recognition. But Duncan said the cameras had difficulty recognising black faces and the faces of young people. This could lead to cases of mistaken identity where a young black person might be falsely accused of a crime.

Another concern raised at the event was that of biometric data. McKinley said biometric data could be falsified. If this happened, there was little recourse; while pin numbers could be changed, fingerprints could not.

Some countries are therefore moving away from the use of biometric data, he said.

The Department of Home Affairs used biometric data “to control people, to allow government tracking and surveillance on a level not otherwise thought possible” said McKinley.

The main reason given for the roll out of biometrics and smart IDs in South Africa was to “protect ‘national security’”, boosting the fight against terrorism and organised crime. Other justifications were to stop people from using multiple identities or fraudulent documents.

But, said McKinley, there is “ample evidence” suggesting that poor management of existing records made it likely that digitised records would contain false or incomplete information.

  • By Ashleigh Furlong
  • This is article was first published on GroundUp – read the original here.

Read: Are dashcams actually legal in South Africa?

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News
DA South Africa

The real state of South Africa’s economy – and why a tax revolt is coming

South Africa’s biggest multi-million rand heists

The best-run companies in South Africa

Government security

Home Affairs to be repositioned ‘as the nerve centre of security’

OR Tambo International Airport

Acsa reveals sequence of events in daring airport heist

Eskom blames apartheid for all its problems

5 important things happening in South Africa today

All the best subjects to study at South Africa’s top universities

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×