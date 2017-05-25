mobile menu mobile search

Neotel finally gets a new CEO

By May 25, 20170 Comments
Liquid Telecom, on Thursday, named Kyle Whitehill as the new CEO at Neotel.

“Over the coming months, Kyle will oversee plans to make extensive upgrades and expansions to Neotel’s network, enabling more customers to access high-speed, reliable connectivity across South Africa,” the company said in a statement.

Liquid said that Whitehill has “extensive international experience”, having served as CEO in telecoms markets across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

“Kyle was with Vodafone Group for almost 15 years, where he most recently served as CEO of Vodafone Qatar, overseeing the successful launch of the country’s fastest 4G+ network.”

“He also spent three years as CEO of Vodafone Ghana, where he established the company as a market leader in both fixed-line and enterprise services.”

Whitehill said he was excited to join Neotel, and aimed to reaffirm the company’s position in the market through improved services and products.

Former CEO, Sunil Joshi, resigned as far back as December 2015 to “pursue his own interests”.

It came after Joshi was placed on special leave while an investigation was conducted into allegations of misconduct pertaining to deals between Neotel and Homix.

Liquid Telecom, which is majority-owned by Econet Global, received approval from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), to purchase Neotel for R6.55 billion in December last year.

The company had received approval from South Africa’s Competition Commission in October 2016.

Read: Liquid Telecom wins approval to purchase Neotel for R6.55 billion

Staff Writer

Staff Writer
Join the Conversation
