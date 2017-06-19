mobile menu mobile search

Vox launches IT in a box for SMEs

June 19, 2017
Integrated ICT and telecommunications company, Vox has launched IT in a box, workstation maintenance and support services specifically designed for SMEs.

Designed for SMEs with 5 – 30 employees, IT in a Box provides user workstation fundamental maintenance and support.

In an effort to simplify the choices for business owners and decision makers, Vox has developed structured plans that provide a sliding scale of services, with pricing that starts at R379 per month, plan dependent.

The company has also created a menu of customisable extras, including cloud backup, video conferencing, and uncapped voice.

“Instead of overwhelming SMEs with multiple options, we focused on three key pillars namely productivity, security and communication to simplify maintenance and IT support within their businesses,” said Ruan du Preez, senior product manager: managed IT services at Vox.

 

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active Vox
