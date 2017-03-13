New R4.2 billion development ‘brings the beach to Pretoria’

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7848641&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=925&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7848641' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Balwin Properties is set to launch a R4.2 billion residential development in Pretoria East, featuring a 1.5 hectares – the equivalent to just over two rugby fields – lagoon with beaches for home owners to use at their leisure.

Crystal Lagoons has partnered with the JSE-listed property group for the construction and operation of what it claims is South Africa’s first Crystal Lagoon at the Blyde at Riverwalk Estate, located in Pretoria East, Gauteng.

For Crystal Lagoons, this represents only the beginning of its expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa.

“With 13 projects in various stages of design, construction and operation in Egypt, the addition of this lagoon to our growing portfolio, serves to further extend our footprint on the African continent, and cement the region as one of importance to the global growth of our company,” the company said.

“By bringing the beach to Pretoria we are taking apartment living to the next level by making resort lifestyle living a reality. The continuous promenade around the lagoon is perfect for sunset strolls and it will connect the different amenities around the lagoon,” said Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin Properties.

A Crystal Lagoon can be filled with fresh, brackish, or even salt water and uses 2% of the energy of standard pool filtration technologies, and 100 times fewer additives, the company said.

It added that a typical lagoons uses 30 times less water than a standard golf course, and in many cases rainwater is all that is needed to replenish the water.

Balwin estates (typically between 500-1000 sectional-title residential units per estate) offer secure, affordable, high-quality, environmentally friendly and conveniently located 1, 2 and 3 bedroom sectional-title residential units.

These units range in size from 45m2 – 120m2 and in price from R599,999 – R1,699,000 per unit (including modern fitted kitchen appliances) within the normal operating model.

