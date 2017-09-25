How much Joburgers are paying to move to Cape Town’s lifestyle estates

While the semigration to Cape Town is now a well-documented fact, less well-known are the upmarket estates that these non-Capetonians are moving to.

This is according to Seeff’s Johan Jacobs who said that one of the strongest property trends has been the move to secure lifestyle estates.

“Buyers migrating to the city from other areas are also especially drawn to the security that lifestyle estates offer, and Cape Town’s northern suburbs offer a number of these that rank high on the demand list for migrating buyers,” said Jacobs.

He said that despite the location, security and facilities that these estates offer, the prices are still very affordable by Cape Town standards and you can still buy in the R2 million – R5 million range in many of these estates, with top-end luxury houses still on offer around the R10 million price mark.

Popular estates include Burgundy Estate and Baronetcy Estate, both in Plattekloof, with the latter being especially sought-after for luxury buyers including top sport starts, he said.

“Then, there is also Welgedacht and Kanonberg in Durbanville and the exciting new Clara Anna Fontein, now under construction in the area.

“A big advantage of the northern area neighbourhoods such as Plattekloof and Durbanville, is the convenient access to the N1 combined with excellent amenities close by such as Canal Walk, the Blouberg beaches and a host of attractions in the Durbanville/Tygervalley area.

“The elevated location around the Tygerberg Hills offers fabulous views. And, says Jacobs, we also have the Durbanville Wine Valley, home to popular wineries such as De Grendel, Durbanville Hills, D’Aria, Meerendal, Phizante Kraal and Diemersdal, close by.”

According to Jacobs, these estates offer the ideal mix of lifestyle and security and are especially attractive for family and professional buyers.

This side of the city is renowned for its excellent schools and also provide good access to UCT and with the N1 close by, also to Stellenbosch University, he said.

“Affordability is a big draw-card and with that the security and lifestyle benefits and you can still buy for under R3 million in some cases and under R6 million in others.

“That said, the mini-boom of the past few years, has seen price ceilings lift considerably and luxury homes in Baronetcy now tops the R10 million price mark, ranging to about R18 million on average, says the licensee.”

These are some of some of the most popular estates according to Seeff.

Burgundy Estate

Burgundy Estate, which borders the vineyards of De Grendel, is the most affordable.

It is close to the N7 and Plattekloof Road and offers modern architecture interspersed with landscape gardens and a mix of homes, from apartments to townhouses and houses.

Facilities include multi-purpose sports fields, a 9-hole mashie golf course, clubhouse with a tennis court, expansive canoeing pond and walking, jogging and cycling paths.

There is also a shopping centre, but you are very close to Canal Walk, Tygervalley Shopping Centre and the attractions of Blouberg/Tableview, said Jacobs.

Deeds office data shows that Burgundy Estate is also popular with first time millennial buyers, representing more than half of all sales over the past year given that two-bedroomed flats are affordably priced around R1.2 million -R1.8 million.

Townhouses and houses range upwards of R1.8 million – R2.8 million.

It is also popular for rentals, thus offering good investment potential, said Jacobs.

Baronetcy Estate

On the other side of De Grendel is Baronetcy Estate, which is aimed primarily at luxury buyers according to Stan Selikow, a Seeff agent for the estate.

The estate is home to around 300 properties.

Luxury houses range from around R6 million – R16 million on average, but a top-end home can go for up to R20 million, said Selikow.

Baronetcy appeals to more established buyers with the 35-50 year ago group making up the biggest buyer contingent.

Welgedacht and Kanonberg

In the Durbanville area, the two top estates are Welgedacht and Kanonberg, both bordering on the Tygerberg Nature Reserve.

Welgedacht Estate is well-established with some 568 houses with stunning gardens, set amidst landscaped parks with children’s play areas.

It is priced around R5 million – R12 million on average.

Kanonberg Estate has about 150 properties and beautiful gardens with water features and a clubhouse with a squash court, gymnasium and swimming pool with a kids’ pool.

Prices range around R3 million – R8 million.

Seeff said that both of these estates are attracting predominantly the 35-plus age group. In both, some 60% of properties have been in the same hands for longer than eight years.

Clara Anna Fontein

The newest estate drawing attention is Clara Anna Fontein, a luxury housing development with a new Reddam House School being built right next door.

It borders a game reserve and is located on the road to Meerendal amidst some of the most scenic countryside and overlooks vineyards.

Prices range from R2.4 million-R4.5 million for land and townhouses are priced from R3.75 million .

