mobile menu mobile search

FNB extends free Wi-Fi offering

By April 10, 20170 Comments
FNB extends free Wi-Fi offering
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Banking group FNB says it has increased the number of branches offering free WI-FI to customers, reaching 383 as at February 2017.

The bank said that by January 2017 over 200,000 customers connected to the internet via free WI-FI in branches.

“The fundamental aim of this initiative is to offer cheaper banking alternatives for customers through the availability free high speed Wi-Fi. Currently, about 187 FNB branches are connected via internet fibre, which enables connectivity at faster speeds,” said Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence.

“The process of providing free WI-FI is ongoing; however, we aim to steadily increase connectivity across most of branch outlets, especially high capacity branches.”

FNB also has dedicated eBankers across 195 select branches to assist customers who transact digitally.

Read: FNB reveals new-look branches with free Wi-Fi

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active FNB
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

5 important things happening in South Africa today

‘Some comrades do not understand ratings downgrade’ – ANC’s Godongwana

Guptas may face legal trouble for owning armoured vehicle to “escape from protesters”

How Africa’s and South Africa’s super-rich make their money

World money

The world’s 10 biggest economies in 2017

Sanral explains why SA will always have potholes

Protest action planned on Zuma’s 75th birthday

ANC logo on wall

ANC’s show of unity is a complete lie: report

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×