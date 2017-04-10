FNB extends free Wi-Fi offering

Banking group FNB says it has increased the number of branches offering free WI-FI to customers, reaching 383 as at February 2017.
The bank said that by January 2017 over 200,000 customers connected to the internet via free WI-FI in branches.
“The fundamental aim of this initiative is to offer cheaper banking alternatives for customers through the availability free high speed Wi-Fi. Currently, about 187 FNB branches are connected via internet fibre, which enables connectivity at faster speeds,” said Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence.
“The process of providing free WI-FI is ongoing; however, we aim to steadily increase connectivity across most of branch outlets, especially high capacity branches.”
FNB also has dedicated eBankers across 195 select branches to assist customers who transact digitally.