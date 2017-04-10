FNB extends free Wi-Fi offering

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7858d86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=558&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7858d86' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Banking group FNB says it has increased the number of branches offering free WI-FI to customers, reaching 383 as at February 2017.

The bank said that by January 2017 over 200,000 customers connected to the internet via free WI-FI in branches.

“The fundamental aim of this initiative is to offer cheaper banking alternatives for customers through the availability free high speed Wi-Fi. Currently, about 187 FNB branches are connected via internet fibre, which enables connectivity at faster speeds,” said Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence.

“The process of providing free WI-FI is ongoing; however, we aim to steadily increase connectivity across most of branch outlets, especially high capacity branches.”

FNB also has dedicated eBankers across 195 select branches to assist customers who transact digitally.

