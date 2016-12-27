More startup jobs in SA than ever before

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With South Africa moving through some slow growth and questionable economic and political times, startups are still one area where jobs and salaries are growing.

Adzuna, which collects and displays all of South Africa’s online jobs, reports that over 1,000 startup jobs are now listed in its index, with a higher overall salary of R444,421.

This shows not only growth in the amount and size of startup companies, but also that they are either better performing or better funded to attract the right skills.

The fintech arena remains notable with an enormous rise in positions, indicating a more than 2,500% increase in vacancies and a higher average salary of R579,244.

This is certainly a new sector to watch, with many banking, payment and insurance C-suite leaders being quoted around how fintech will continue to renew the way these industries operate, Adzuna said.

Entrepreneurs in South Africa are also gravitating towards Johannesburg, possibly due to better funding situations allowing them to launch with greater strength, instead of bootstrapping from cheaper locations such as Cape Town.

Those two cities are the main centres for entrepreneurial activity, other urban areas such as Durban, Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth barely feature in the job index in the startup category, Adzuna said.

The startup industry is by no means exempt from the stresses of attracting and hiring rare skills such as developers and financially qualified staff. A 2016 report by Adzuna named Java developers as the countries most sought after skill that was simultaneously least in supply.

“Startup companies will have to dig deep to find innovative ways to get their positions in the limelight. Since South Africa’s educational system is fraught with challenges, these startups may start looking abroad for such candidates,” Adzuna said.

“The startup sector is healthily ticking along, but without the correct skills in each team, their business plans will take much longer to achieve, or will not take off at all,” it said.

