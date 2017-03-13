mobile menu mobile search

Has Durban lost the 2022 Commonwealth games?

March 13, 2017
Early reports indicate that Durban has lost the right to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, according to Sports24.

The decision to recall the games follows numerous reports that event organisers had missed various submission deadlines with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), and an announcement by sport minister Fikile Mbalula in late February 2017 who noted that the city was likely to lose out.

“I don’t want to raise your expectations and say everything looks good, it doesn’t because we don’t agree on the fundamentals and that is the operational budget,” Mbalula said at a February media briefing.

Following the comments, the CGF reportedly met in London on Friday (10 March)‚ during which the fate of Durban as the host city was discussed for close to two hours.

Early government estimates pointed to over R20 billion being generated for the local economy, although no official budget or costs were ever published by the city.

There has currently been no official confirmation from either the CGF or the Durban 2022 organising committee, although the announcement is expected to be confirmed later on Monday.

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
