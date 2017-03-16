ADvTECH buys Cape Town based private school group

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ADvTECH, a listed private education provider, has acquired Western Cape-based Elkanah House schools for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition, which is still subject to due diligence and competition commission approval, will be held through The Independent Institute of Education (IIE), a wholly owned subsidiary of ADvTECH.

ADvTECH Group CEO Roy Douglas said: “This strategic acquisition further expands our footprint in the Western Cape. Together with our two Abbotts College campuses in Cape Town and the recent acquisition of Glenwood House in George, we now have eleven schools in the region.”

With more than 1,300 students and a built capacity for 1,500 students, Elkanah offers Grade 0 to Grade 12 at six schools on three campuses in Cape Town’s Blouberg and Sunningdale suburbs.

“Elkanah has a strong academic record and a Christian ethos. In 2016, its Grade 12 pupils achieved a 100% IEB pass rate and 171 distinctions,” ADvTECH said in a statement on Thursday.

With the addition of Elkanah, ADvTECH’s schools division will comprise of 90 schools, serving almost 27,000 pupils.

