The companies that South African students most want to work for right now

By May 12, 20171 Comments
Branding firm, Universum, has released its Most Attractive Employer rankings for 2017 – listing the companies that South African students are most keen to work for.

The rankings are based on a survey of 46,981 students – the largest survey to date – which covered a wide range of questions relating to future employment and career goals, as well as other attributes that make an employer attractive, like work-life balance.

According to Universum, government departments and parastatals which have traditionally been very attractive for students, have waned in appeal.

While they remain some of the most attractive employers in South Africa, their attractiveness is starting to decline.

“In our most recent research we are seeing a decline in the attractiveness of many parastatals and government departments which mirrors the negative media attention many of them have received over the last year,” said country manager for Universum South Africa, Jenali Skuse.

“Those institutions that can authentically offer a compelling value proposition to students and young talent should develop an employer value proposition that truly reflects their organisations strong points and ensure it is communicated to young talent in a way that resonates with them and through the channels they are using.

“Should they fail to do so, their future talent pipelines cannot be guaranteed with huge implications for their businesses overall.”

However, there are still a number of state organisations such as CSIR, DAFF and DST which have done this effectively and remain very attractive employers to young talent in South Africa, Skuse said.

These are the 20 most attractive employers for South African students, across four major fields.

Business/Commerce

# Employer Percent
1 KPMG 16.57%
2 Deloitte 13.24%
3 PwC 12.79%
4 Investec 12.27%
5 Google 10.90%
6 South African Reserve
Bank		 10.18%
7 EY (Ernst & Young) 9.78%
8 Johannesburg Stock
Exchange (JSE)		 9.46%
9 SARS 9.40%
10 Unilever 8.57%
11 Transnet 8.18%
12 Coca-Cola South Africa 8.18%
13 Standard Bank 7.20%
14 BMW Group 7.16%
15 AB InBev (formerly SAB) 6.85%
16 Allan Gray 6.84%
17 First National Bank 6.67%
18 South African Airways
(SAA)		 6.26%
19 Auditor-General (AGSA) 6.19%
20 Eskom 5.73%

Engineering/Technology

# Employer Percent
1 Google 17.51%
2 Sasol 14.90%
3 Eskom 14.87%
4 Microsoft 14.73%
5 Transnet 14.65%
6 BMW Group 10.94%
7 CSIR 10.06%
8 Murray & Roberts 9.39%
9 Group Five 8.14%
10 Volkswagen Group 7.87%
11 Samsung 7.77%
12 AngloAmerican 6.96%
13 Unilever 6.58%
14 WBHO 6.43%
15 Telkom 6.32%
16 South African
Airways (SAA		 5.89%
17 AngloAmerican
Platinum		 5.89%
18 Aurecon 5.55%
19 IBM South Africa 5.54%
20 AB InBev (formerly SAB) 5.33%

Natural Science

# Employer Percent
1 CSIR 23.35%
2 Dept. Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries 17.69%
3 Dept. Science and Technology 12.98%
4 National Health Laboratory Service 11.11%
5 Sasol 10.90%
6 Google 10.35%
7 AB InBev (formerly SAB) 9.85%
8 Dept. of Health 9.57%
9 Unilever 9.14%
10 Rand Water 7.90%
11 Eskom 6.98%
12 Medi-Clinic Southern
Africa		 6.34%
13 Pfizer Laboratories 6.15%
14 Microsoft 6.07%
15 Dept. of Rural Development and Land Reform 5.97%
16 Aspen Pharmacare 5.71%
17 City of Cape Town 5.62%
18 AngloAmerican 5.41%
19 Nestlé South Africa 5.26%
20 Coca-Cola South Africa 5.13%

Liberal Arts/Humanities

# Employer Percent
1 Dept. of Higher Education and Training 26.29%
2 Google 16.27%
3 SABC 13.22%
4 Media24 12.61%
5 Dept. of International Relations and Cooperation 10.62%
6 South African
Airways (SAA)		 8.94%
7 City of Cape
Town		 8.20%
8 Dept. of
Home Affairs		 7.57%
9 Discovery 6.13%
10 City of
Johannesburg		 6.13%
11 Microsoft 5.69%
12 Transnet 5.45%
13 Sun
International		 5.40%
14 Unilever 5.36%
15 Coca-Cola
South Africa		 5.29%
16 Woolworths 5.26%
17 Adidas 4.63%
18 Statistics
South Africa		 4.34%
19 L’Oréal
Group		 4.04%
20 MultiChoice 3.89%

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline Universum
  • ToothyGrinn

    SABC ?

