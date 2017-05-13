The best bank brands for young South Africans

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Sunday Times has published its Generation Next youth survey, listing the brands South Africa’s youth deem as their favourites in over 75 different categories – including companies, banks, shopping malls, cars and fast-food restaurants.

Nearly 12,000 young people aged between 8-23 years, across urban and peri-urban parts of South Africa, were polled.

“Education and spirituality are the big themes in this year’s study,” said Catherine Bothma, MD of HDI Youth Marketeers, the group responsible for the survey.

“Without a doubt, young people view self-enrichment as very important. Only nine years ago youth couldn’t live without their cellphones and money, whereas this year, those have fallen to forth and fifth place, making space for family, religion and education,” she said.

“Youth are becoming increasingly aware of their surroundings and every year they become more open in their consumption habits. Now, more than ever, youth want to associate with brands that invest in their communities, brands that do good, that make them feel special, and are accessible and affordable of course.”

You can find the full list of winners in the 14 May edition of the Sunday Times.

Banks

Rank 2017 2016 1 FNB FNB 2 Capitec Bank Standard Bank 3 Standard Bank ABSA 4 ABSA Capitec Bank 5 Nedbank Nedbank 6 African Bank African Bank 7 Bidvest Bank Investec Bank 8 Rand Merchant Bank Bidvest Bank 9 al Baraka Bank Rand Merchant Bank 10 Other Other

Companies

Rank 2017 2016 1 DStv BMW 2 BMW Apple 3 Apple Nike 4 Samsung DStv 5 Nike Samsung 6 Google Google 7 Woolworths adidas 8 Coca-Cola KFC 9 Microsoft Woolworths 10 KFC Sony

Shopping Malls

Rank 2017 2016 1 Sandton City Sandton City 2 Mall of Africa Gateway Theatre of Shopping 3 Gateway Theatre of Shopping V&A Waterfront 4 V5 Waterfront Canal walk 5 Rosebank Mall Rosebank Mall 6 Canal walk The Paviillion 7 The Paviillion Maponya Mall 8 Mall of the South Menlyn Park Shopping Centre 9 Maponya Mall Mall of the South 10 N1 City Mall Southgate Shopping Centre

Motor vehicles

Rank 2017 2016 1 Mercedes-Benz BMW 2 BMW Mercedes-Benz 3 Audi Audi 4 Range Rover Range Rover 5 Jaguar Jeep 6 Volkswagen Volkswagen 7 Jeep Mini Cooper 8 Mini Cooper Land Rover 9 Toyota Toyota 10 Land Rover Ford

Hi-Tech Gadgets

Rank 2017 2016 1 Xbox Apple iPhone 2 Apple iPhone Xbox 3 PlayStation PlayStation 4 Samsung Galaxy Tab Apple iPad 5 Apple iPad Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 Hoverboard Computer 7 Cellphone Cellphone 8 Computer Selfie Stick 9 PSP Tablet 10 Apple iPod Apple Watch

Fast Food Places