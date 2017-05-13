The best bank brands for young South Africans

The Sunday Times has published its Generation Next youth survey, listing the brands South Africa’s youth deem as their favourites in over 75 different categories – including companies, banks, shopping malls, cars and fast-food restaurants.
Nearly 12,000 young people aged between 8-23 years, across urban and peri-urban parts of South Africa, were polled.
“Education and spirituality are the big themes in this year’s study,” said Catherine Bothma, MD of HDI Youth Marketeers, the group responsible for the survey.
“Without a doubt, young people view self-enrichment as very important. Only nine years ago youth couldn’t live without their cellphones and money, whereas this year, those have fallen to forth and fifth place, making space for family, religion and education,” she said.
“Youth are becoming increasingly aware of their surroundings and every year they become more open in their consumption habits. Now, more than ever, youth want to associate with brands that invest in their communities, brands that do good, that make them feel special, and are accessible and affordable of course.”
You can find the full list of winners in the 14 May edition of the Sunday Times.
Banks
|Rank
|2017
|2016
|1
|FNB
|FNB
|2
|Capitec Bank
|Standard Bank
|3
|Standard Bank
|ABSA
|4
|ABSA
|Capitec Bank
|5
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|6
|African Bank
|African Bank
|7
|Bidvest Bank
|Investec Bank
|8
|Rand Merchant Bank
|Bidvest Bank
|9
|al Baraka Bank
|Rand Merchant Bank
|10
|Other
|Other
Companies
|Rank
|2017
|2016
|1
|DStv
|BMW
|2
|BMW
|Apple
|3
|Apple
|Nike
|4
|Samsung
|DStv
|5
|Nike
|Samsung
|6
|7
|Woolworths
|adidas
|8
|Coca-Cola
|KFC
|9
|Microsoft
|Woolworths
|10
|KFC
|Sony
Shopping Malls
|Rank
|2017
|2016
|1
|Sandton City
|Sandton City
|2
|Mall of Africa
|Gateway Theatre of Shopping
|3
|Gateway Theatre of Shopping
|V&A Waterfront
|4
|V5 Waterfront
|Canal walk
|5
|Rosebank Mall
|Rosebank Mall
|6
|Canal walk
|The Paviillion
|7
|The Paviillion
|Maponya Mall
|8
|Mall of the South
|Menlyn Park Shopping Centre
|9
|Maponya Mall
|Mall of the South
|10
|N1 City Mall
|Southgate Shopping Centre
Motor vehicles
|Rank
|2017
|2016
|1
|Mercedes-Benz
|BMW
|2
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|3
|Audi
|Audi
|4
|Range Rover
|Range Rover
|5
|Jaguar
|Jeep
|6
|Volkswagen
|Volkswagen
|7
|Jeep
|Mini Cooper
|8
|Mini Cooper
|Land Rover
|9
|Toyota
|Toyota
|10
|Land Rover
|Ford
Hi-Tech Gadgets
|Rank
|2017
|2016
|1
|Xbox
|Apple iPhone
|2
|Apple iPhone
|Xbox
|3
|PlayStation
|PlayStation
|4
|Samsung Galaxy Tab
|Apple iPad
|5
|Apple iPad
|Samsung Galaxy Tab
|6
|Hoverboard
|Computer
|7
|Cellphone
|Cellphone
|8
|Computer
|Selfie Stick
|9
|PSP
|Tablet
|10
|Apple iPod
|Apple Watch
Fast Food Places
|Rank
|2017
|2016
|1
|McDonald’s
|McDonald’s
|2
|KFC
|Nando’s
|3
|Debonairs
|KFC
|4
|Nando’s
|Debonairs
|5
|Burger King
|Burger King
|6
|Steers
|Steers
|7
|Roman’s Pizza
|Roman’s Pizza
|8
|Wimpy
|Fish&Chips co
|9
|Chicken Licken
|Domino’s Pizza
|10
|Hungry Lion
|Chicken Licken