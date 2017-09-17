How much lawyers get paid in South Africa

A salary survey by professional recruitment firm, Robert Walters, lays out the hiring and salary trends in the legal sector in South Africa in 2017.

Robert Walter outlines the trends seen in these sectors in 2016 and what the outcome of 2017 is likely to be in comparison.

According to the report, the tough economic conditions of 2016 led to weak hiring confidence in the country – a trend which has carried through to 2017.

Hiring managers have adopted a cautious approach, and have worked at keeping their head counts lean, while looking to absorb new responsibilities into current employee roles and expand skillsets.

Robert Walters said that the influx of international law firms into the country resulted in high turnover of senior level professionals during 2016, with international firms directly recruiting top senior lawyers from renowned local firms.

“With practice heads now in place, we expect rapid growth at associate level within these firms,” the recruitment specialist said.

Local firms, it said, will aim to consolidate across key sectors such as banking and finance.

It said that commercial and corporate M&A will remain the most transferable skill set in both private practice and in-house commerce and industry.

“As regulatory pressures continue, subject matter experts in legal regulatory and compliance will be in demand, but in short supply. Attorneys with asset management, investment and insurance experience will continue to be highly sought after,” the recruitment company said.

Legal salaries in SA:

