NPA and Hawks move in on state capture after evidence of criminal activity

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks investigative units have announced that they have identified evidence of criminal activity relating to state capture, and will be moving ahead with a criminal investigation.

The NPA announced on Monday that its commercial crime prosecutors have found evidence of alleged corruption contained within the Public Protector’s state capture report which justifies investigation.

The prosecuting authority has referred the matter to the Hawks, who said that witnesses have already come forward with evidence.

According to eNCA, quoting the Hawks, the investigative unit said that some witnesses were hesitant to come forward, but were able to be convinced to do so in the interests of the country.

The allegations surrounding state capture have moved beyond reasonable doubt in recent weeks, following the leaking of thousands of emails showing how the Gupta family used its political connections to ‘infiltrate’ state companies, and secure lucrative state contracts.

Political parties have called for investigations into the veracity of the emails, however analysts and legal experts have said that the sheer number of emails leaked mean they are unlikely to be fake.

Over 100,000 emails have been leaked.

The Public Protector’s state capture report implicated the Gupta family, president Jacob Zuma and several other government officials as being central to the state capture network, and ordered a judicial commission of enquiry to be set up to investigate it further.

The commission is currently being blocked by legal processes instituted by president Zuma.

State capture has been subject to many investigations and review processes since being brought to light by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who blew the lid on allegedly being offered a hefty sum by the Gupta family to keep doing business with them in a future role as finance minister.

The Hawks said that it would make an announcement regarding the so-called Gupta leaks in the coming days.

Read: Gigaba pushed through Guptas’ SA citizenship after it was denied: EFF