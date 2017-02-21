mobile menu mobile search

Zuma’s security is shopping for a fleet of new luxury SUVs: report

By February 21, 20170 Comments
The DA has condemned the wasteful expenditure of the SAPS’ Presidential Protection Unit following reports that the unit is shopping for new SUVs despite a current reported expenditure of over R1.26 billion in the last year alone.

The DA noted that VIP Protection in the 2016/17 financial year cost South Africans R1.26 billion and has up by as much as 70.4% over the past four years since 2012/13.

“The DA calls on the SAPS Presidential Protection Unit to immediately halt its intention to buy new luxury sedans and sports utility vehicles in the service of protecting VIPs. This is money that should be used to keep South Africans safe, not ensure that Jacob Zuma and his elite are ferried around in luxury,” said DA shadow minister of Police, Zakhele Mbhele.

“It is unforgivable that this money has not been diverted to specialised units, such as rural safety units, which the DA has repeatedly called for, to ensure that the millions of South Africans who live in rural areas are protected and feel safe in their own homes.”

“The DA will keep a sharp eye on the budget tomorrow and will strongly oppose any further funds being diverted to VIP protection services,” Mbhele said.

According to the DA the following new vehicles will be purchased:

Infiniti QX50 – R600,000 

Infiniti QX70 – R1,000,000

Infiniti QX80 – R1,440,000

Infiniti is the luxury vehicle division of Japanese automaker Nissan.

Read: How SA politicians get away with blowing millions on new cars

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it.
Join the Conversation
