The ANC’s plan to “capture” South Africa’s judiciary: report

The ANC has announced plans to change how judges will be appointed in South Africa – in a move that has been slated as an attempt to capture the judiciary by opposition and analysts.

According to a report by the Sunday Times , the changes which are contained in the ANC’s discussion document on peace and stability to be presented in June, will “radically transform” South Africa’s current legal architecture.

“The ANC, through its deployees in the JSC, must influence the review of appointment criteria used by the JSC and ensure intense scrutiny and evaluation of candidates for judicial office.”

“This must be accompanied by the radical transformation of the legal architecture that will promote progressive jurisprudence and the change of attitudes and mindset in the interpretation and application of the law.”

The EFF’s Julius Malema, who currently sits on the judicial service commission, said that he would not allow the changes to happen.

“Chief Justice Mogoeng was their candidate, now that he’s sticking to the law, he’s no longer pushing a ‘progressive philosophy’, which means eating the curry of the Guptas,” said Malema.

“That is not going to happen with the judiciary, they will not succeed in the capturing of the judiciary. They have to come and present a superior logic on why we should change the progressive way, the democratic way, in which the JSC is appointing judges,” he said.

