Watch: Malema’s ‘last resort’ plan to force early elections

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EFF president Julius Malema has talked up the possibility of teaming with the DA in a mass parliamentary resignation as a ‘last resort option’ that would see an early election being called.

“I went to the leader and said to the DA leader that if we combine the EFF numbers and the DA numbers, and we resign from parliament, then that thing is no longer properly constituted parliament. But that strategy is still to come,” said Malema speaking in an interview with the SABC.

“Maybe we might come to a conclusion where we resign, and then once Parliament does not reach its quorum as prescribed in the Constitution, we can approach the Constitutional Court to instruct the Speaker to dissolve Parliament and for the president to declare elections,” he said.

However, Malema noted that the decision would not happen overnight and would only be used as a last resort.

“A revolution is not like a birthday party, you have to work for it, you have to ensure that everybody else is convinced and that there is no longer an option but to resign from Parliament.”

In response to Malema’s comments, the DA’s chairperson of the federal executive, James Selfe, said that the discussions alleged by Malema between the two parties were not true and that there were no ongoing talks between Maimane and Malema.

Read: City of Joburg uncovers R7.5 million in fraud and corruption