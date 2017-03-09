Acsa reveals sequence of events in daring airport heist

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Airports Company South Africa says security measures around the airport have been heightened following the armed robbery on Tuesday evening in which “a bakkie with what appeared to be police markings” managed to breach restricted gate access at the airport.

Added to this, security personal in the affected operations at South Africa’s busiest airport have been replaced “as a precautionary measure while investigations continue”.

Acsa says the vehicle posing as a police van pulled up at a restricted access gate, North Gate 1, closely followed by a white Ford Focus.

Sirens, blue lights and several armed men dressed as police

“Both vehicles had their sirens and blue lights activated. The vehicles were occupied by several armed men, some of whom were in South African Police Service (SAPS) uniforms.

“When requested to validate their credentials, the men produced firearms, rounded up security staff in the security checkpoint and ordered them to lie on the floor.

“The robbers proceeded to gain access to the airside of the airport where they removed an undisclosed amount of money from a sealed container. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.”

Undisclosed amount of money in sealed container

A high placed source told News24 on Tuesday that people in a marked police vehicle intercepted an amount estimated at R24m from an SAA flight.

Acsa said the South African Police Service investigative task team comprising of Crime Intelligence, The Hawks and SAPS detectives are currently investigating this matter.

Two vehicles allegedly involved in the robbery have been recovered in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria and it has since been established that the bakkie had been made to look like an official police vehicle, it said.

The Hawks have called for the public to assist with any information relating to the multi-million rand armed robbery. Members of the public can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 with any information.

Acsa said further measures would be taken as necessary as the investigation unfolded.

The following is an outline of the sequence of events at O. R. Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening, according to Acsa:

At 19h23, a vehicle (a bakkie) with what appeared to be police markings pulled up at a restricted access gate, North Gate 1.

It was closely followed by a white Ford Focus. Both vehicles had their sirens and blue lights activated. The vehicles were occupied by several armed men, some of whom were in South African Police Service (SAPS) uniforms.

When requested to validate their credentials, the men produced firearms, rounded up security staff in the security checkpoint and ordered them to lie on the floor.

The robbers proceeded to gain access to the airside of the airport where they removed an undisclosed amount of money from a sealed container. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

The bakkie and the Ford Focus then exited through the same point of entry at 19h45.

Airports Company South Africa has replaced security guards in the affected operations as a precautionary measure while investigations continue. Security measures around the airport have been further heightened.

Immediately after the incident, the South African Police Service established an investigative task team comprising of Crime Intelligence, The Hawks and SAPS detectives to investigate this matter.

The team has been working around the clock in an effort to trace the robbers. Thus far the two vehicles involved in the robbery have been recovered in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

It was established that the bakkie had been made to look like an official police vehicle.

Management of Airports Company South Africa is deeply concerned by this robbery and the manner in which it took place.

We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to support both the investigation of this robbery and to establish what further measures will be taken. It is of particular importance to note that the safety of passengers, staff, stakeholders and visitors to the airport was not compromised during the robbery.

We can assure passengers and visitors to the airport that their safety and security remains our top operational priority.

Operations at O. R. Tambo International Airport were not affected and the airport is functioning normally.

With News24

