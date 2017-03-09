ANC claims the DA is using “swart gevaar” tactics

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The ANC have slated the DA for using “swart gevaar” tactics to instigate issues around the social grants crisis according to party spokesperson Pholisa Makeleni.

“We must raise sharply our disappointment with the DA’s unscrupulousness. Up until now there are no grant recipients who have not been paid,” said Makeleni.

“They want to paint the ANC government with all sorts of things which have not happened. They are waging “swart gevaar” (black danger) tactics. The DA will not survive!”

Makeleni further called the DA hypocrites for not promoting a universal franchise social security grant and for their policies of “discriminatory” work and targeted social assistance system.

She did however reiterate the party’s current concerns at Sassa but noted that the ANC had inherited a fragmented and discriminatory social grants system from the apartheid government in 1994.

“I want to give the historical context in which the social security system existed in SA pre 1994, as it was summarised by the Lund Committee in which it found that there were problems with access to grants, like:

Whites, Coloured and Indians received payments monthly while Black Africans were given their allowance every second month.

Whites, Coloureds and Indians were paid by cheque through the Post Office, but Black Africans were paid in cash at various mobile sites, schools, under the trees or in stores.

Pensions for the minority were payable from the date of applications, whereas the Black majority only got theirs from the date of approval, (A review of Social Security Policy in SA, July 2013).

“And the amounts payable were disproportional and Blacks receiving much less than their White counterparts,” she concluded.

