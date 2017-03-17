Hawks boss appointment ruled unlawful, invalid and set aside

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The appointment of Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza has been set aside by the High Court in Pretoria.

The court on Friday declared the appointment unlawful and invalid.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law had brought an application for Ntlemeza’s appointment to be declared irrational and unlawful and set aside, asking the court to refer the appointment back to a selection panel for a new candidate to be chosen.

In March 2015 High Court Judge Elias Matojane ruled that Ntlemeza “lacks integrity and honour” and had made false statements under oath. He was acting Hawks head at the time.

News24