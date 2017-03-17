mobile menu mobile search

Hawks boss appointment ruled unlawful, invalid and set aside

By March 17, 20170 Comments
Hawks boss appointment ruled unlawful, invalid and set aside
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

The appointment of Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza has been set aside by the High Court in Pretoria.

The court on Friday declared the appointment unlawful and invalid.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law had brought an application for Ntlemeza’s appointment to be declared irrational and unlawful and set aside, asking the court to refer the appointment back to a selection panel for a new candidate to be chosen.

In March 2015 High Court Judge Elias Matojane ruled that Ntlemeza “lacks integrity and honour” and had made false statements under oath. He was acting Hawks head at the time.

News24

News24Wire

News24Wire is the news wire service offered by Media24. It covers all the latest happenings in South Africa, and abroad....
TAGS: Active
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Constitutional Court extends invalid CPS contract for 12 months

Etoll e-toll Sanral logo crushing

‘First’ e-toll ruling means very little for motorists: JPSA

Net1 faces shareholder revolt over grants crisis

5 important things happening in South Africa today

The biggest companies in South Africa by market cap

The metros where South Africa’s first-time buyers are choosing to live

This is how much more money CPS wants for its new 2 year social grants contract

Zuma says it’s “impossible” to fire Dlamini – because the 1st of April hasn’t happened yet

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×