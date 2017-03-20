mobile menu mobile search

Weekend ‘attack’ on judiciary was politically motivated: DA

By March 20, 20171 Comments
Weekend ‘attack’ on judiciary was politically motivated: DA
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

South Africans are not treating the theft of 15 computers from the office of the Chief Justice as a common robbery, with political parties and civil groups convinced that it was an orchestrated move meant to intimidate and attack the judiciary.

On Saturday (18 March) thieves broke into the office of the Chief Justice and stole 15 computers containing sensitive information relating to cases and other data.

The Democratic Alliance and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) have both noted the suspicious timing of the incident – after a string of court rulings against high-profile political players and government officials.

The most notable of these is last week’s ruling against social development minister Bathabile Dlamini in the social grants mess, which played out under her watch.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng described the matter as a crisis orchestrated by Dalmini’s “absolute incompetence”.

On social media, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said that the crime must be seen as intimidation of the judiciary, and said it was clearly orchestrated by someone in power – with his guess being state security minister David Mahlobo being the culprit.

The ANC also described the crime as a direct attack on South Africa’s judiciary, but rejected Steenhuisen’s claim Mahlobo was behind it, saying the DA whip must give proof or otherwise apologise to the security minister.

Steenhuisen doubled down on his statement and said that the proximity to the ConCourt’s grants ruling made it clear that the crime was politically motivated and Mahlobo was the most likely culprit.

This sentiment was echoed by the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu who said that it was his “rational suspicion” that Mahlobo was the one behind the break-in.

The parties have called for an independent investigation into the break in.

Read: Constitutional Court extends invalid CPS contract for 12 months

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Home affairs to send Zimbabweans on special permits packing

Zuma getting personally involved with Sassa grant payments

Eskom power money

Eskom spends R311 million on unapproved project: report

Rand gets even stronger as investors warm up to South Africa

5 important things happening in South Africa today

The cheapest countries for South Africans to buy citizenship and emigrate to in 2017

7 reasons why you didn’t get the job

Well-educated people can lag behind in the wealth race

Join the Conversation
  • Schrödinger’s Cat

    I assume that with such sensitive information there are offsite back-ups ?

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×