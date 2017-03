These are the luxury cars South Africa’s ministers love to buy with your taxes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has revealed that government spent R42 million on luxury vehicles for ministers and their deputies between 2014 and 2017.

According to the DA, following a range of parliamentary questions across all governmental departments, the worst offender is the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, which splurged R5 505 351,65 on cars for minister Gugile Nkwinti and his deputies.

Some of the other top spenders, include:

Department of Transport: R3,453,870

Department of Justice: R3,275,138

Department of Public Enterprise: R2,669,377

Department of Agriculture: R2,502,425

Department of Telecommunications: R2,383,769

“This is money that could have been better spent on supporting emerging black farmers, who are in desperate need for financial assistance from the government,” said DA shadow minister of public service and administration, Desiree Van Der Walt.

The DA has published a breakdown of the the car make, the year it was purchased, and its price:

Audi

Audi Q7 – R955,500

Number of Ministers – 8 (Buti Manamela, Naledi Pandor, Siyabonga Cwele, Mohamed Enver Surty, Tokozile Xasa, Blade Nzimande, Gugile Nkwinti, Senzeni Zokwana)

Audi A6 – R513,508

Number of Ministers – 1 (Nelisiwe Oliphant)

Audi A7 – R1 million

Number of Ministers – 1 (Ayanda Dlodlo)

Audi A8 – R1.2 million

Number of Ministers – 2 (Ayanda Dlodlo, Bulelani Magwanishe)

Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz GLE – R973,704

Number of Ministers – 2 (Rejoice Mabudafhasi, Tokozile Xasa)

Mercedes-Benz E200 – R849,900

Number of Ministers – 2 (Mcebisi Jonas, Angie Motshekga)

Mercedes-Benz S400 – R1.2 million

Number of Ministers – 1 (Thabang Makwetla)

Mercedes-Benz ML – R900,000

Number of Ministers – 3 (Thabang Makwetla, Mashego Dlamini, Mcebisi Skwatsha)

Mercedes-Benz E400 – R1.2 million

Number of Ministers – 1 (Mosebenzi Zwane)

BMW

BMW X5 – R977,064

Number of Ministers – 4 (Faith Muthambi, Rejoice Mabudafhasi, Dipuo Peters, Thulas Nxesi)

BMW X6 – R790,000

Number of Ministers – 1 (Lydia Chikunga)

BMW 335i GT – R727,770

Number of Ministers – 1 (Mduduzi Manana)

BMW 5 Series – R750,122

Number of Ministers – 4 (Nathi Mthethwa, Angie Motshekga, Malusi Gigaba, Jeremy Cronin)

BMW 535i Gran Turismo – R789,634

Number of Ministers – 1 (Lydia Chikunga)

BMW GT 550

Number of Ministers – 1 (Susan Shabangu)

Jeep

Jeep Grand Cherokee – R626,661

Number of Ministers – 5 (Siyabonga Cwele, Hlengiwe Mkhize, Tokozile Xasa, Bheki Cele, Nelisiwe Oliphant)

Lexus

Lexus ES250 – R554,200

Number of Ministers – 2 (Hlengiwe Mkhize, John Jeffery)

Lexus LX570 – R1,084,312

Number of Ministers – 1 (Dipuo Peters)

Lexus ES – R464,819

Number of Ministers – 1 (Lynne Brown)

Lexus 460 – R808,279

Number of Ministers – 1 (Bulelani Magwanishe)

Porsche

Porsche Cayenne – R979,000

Number of Ministers – 1 (Godfrey Oliphant)

Ford

Ford Everest – R714,500

Number of Ministers – 1 (Ngoako Ramatlhodi)

Toyota

Toyota Fortuner – R438,000

Number of Ministers – 2 (Rob Davies, Nelisiwe Oliphant)

Volskwagen

Volkswagen Touareg – R709,484

Number of Ministers – 1 (Jeremy Cronin)

