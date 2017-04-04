mobile menu mobile search

Mass exodus looms at Treasury: reports

By April 4, 20172 Comments
Mass exodus looms at Treasury: reports
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

South Africa Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile has asked to leave his post at the end of April, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Fuzile was part of the investor roadshow to London that was cut short on the orders of Zuma. The trip was led by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan but ended abruptly when Zuma ordered Gordhan to return home “immediately” without giving a reason.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Fuzile has now asked to leave a full year before the end of his contract following the axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas late last week.

The sources also noted that Fuzile’s resignation has raised major concerns about a possible mass exodus by officials in key government structures including the treasury.

This could also lead to another major knock to the the country’s already struggling economy warned analysts, as international investors desperately try and find continuity in the market and good governance at key state institutions.

When asked on Tuesday by Reuters whether  he had resigned following the dismissal of the finance minister and his deputy in cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma, Fuzile  simply said “I am still here”.

Read: ‘Zuma is acting like a dictator’: ANC stalwarts

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

The best and worst short-term insurers in South Africa in 2017

‘Zuma is acting like a dictator’: ANC stalwarts

DA takes cheap shot at Gigaba with Twitter meme

We will fight anyone in our party who defends state capture – Gauteng ANC

Zuma refuses to answer questions about SA junk status

Inside the Hout Bay home priced at a record R35 million

How likely is a motion of no confidence in Zuma to pass?

Black vs white racism media coverage in South Africa: report

Join the Conversation
  • Jibbers Crabst

    Soooo maybe the only guy that could stop the pillaging to come is moving aside to let it happen?

  • the-TRUTH

    Eish, I loath corruption and unethical-immoral behaviour
    S’enzeni na MaAfrika?

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×