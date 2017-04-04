Mass exodus looms at Treasury: reports

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

South Africa Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile has asked to leave his post at the end of April, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Fuzile was part of the investor roadshow to London that was cut short on the orders of Zuma. The trip was led by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan but ended abruptly when Zuma ordered Gordhan to return home “immediately” without giving a reason.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Fuzile has now asked to leave a full year before the end of his contract following the axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas late last week.

The sources also noted that Fuzile’s resignation has raised major concerns about a possible mass exodus by officials in key government structures including the treasury.

This could also lead to another major knock to the the country’s already struggling economy warned analysts, as international investors desperately try and find continuity in the market and good governance at key state institutions.

When asked on Tuesday by Reuters whether he had resigned following the dismissal of the finance minister and his deputy in cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma, Fuzile simply said “I am still here”.

Read: ‘Zuma is acting like a dictator’: ANC stalwarts