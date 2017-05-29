mobile menu mobile search

Zuma is not going anywhere

By May 29, 20174 Comments
Zuma is not going anywhere
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

President Jacob Zuma has survived the second attempt by his own party to have him removed as president, insiders report, following a failed debate within the ANC NEC to have him ousted.

The ANC is expected to brief the media on Monday about the outcomes of the meeting, but recalling president Zuma is not going to be among them.

According to insider reports – speaking to EWN, eNCA and News24 – the debate on no confidence in Zuma was tense and heated, and had an uncharacteristically angry Zuma openly threatening his detractors.

The motion was reportedly proposed by Joel Netshitenzhe and supported by some MPs and former ministers. The debate is said to have drawn over 70 speakers to discuss the issue, and three sources in the NEC told Eyewitness News that out of the 72 NEC members, 18 supported the motion while 54 were against.

In his closing address, sources said that Zuma was seething, and told his detractors to stop criticizing him publicly, and threatened them to “continue attacking me in the media and you will see”.

He was quoted saying that the only reason he has been quiet, publicly, is because he cares about the ANC’s image.

Zuma’s supporters in the ANC dismissed all the points raised by his detractors. The loss of support for the ANC in the elections was not Zuma’s fault, as the party had taken collective responsibility, and the Gupta scandal with the emails and everything were fake news propaganda, they said.

Aside from Parliament, the ANC NEC is the only other body that has the power to remove a sitting president.

According to analysts, this outcome to the debate is conclusive proof that Zuma controls the ANC, and commands enough power to do as he pleases – as no scandal exists that could topple him.

The numbers also validate analysis done by economists and researchers into the power divide within the party, where they have pinned Zuma’s support base at between 60% to 80% within the NEC.

Research analyst at Nomura, Peter Attard Montalto, has held that the market, as well as commentators at large, have been far too optimistic about the prospect of an early Zuma recall, saying that the president has mastered the structures of the ANC.

The analyst predicts that, with his power as it is, Zuma will have an easy route to having his desired outcome to the ANC elective conference in December 2017 (with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma emerging as the next president) after which he will step down in 2018.

Read: Zuma’s exit is anything but a sure thing: analysts

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

5 important things happening in South Africa today

Empty petrol fuel station pumps

How fuel prices have changed in South Africa over the past 10 years

The cost of moving to Cape Town

This is how South Africans plan to get through their retirement years

How much you have to pay for damages if another driver skips a red light or stop sign

DA losing support because of Zille: report

Motion of no confidence tabled against Zuma at NEC meeting – report

Shocking emails expose the truth of state capture – and Zuma’s plan to flee to Dubai: reports

Join the Conversation
  • James Dean

    The world currently has the worst leaders ever.

  • Lone Stranger

    Then the ANC is just as guilty of his actions then, because they clearly agree with him.

    • Schrödinger’s Cat

      The ANC is showing the people of SA exactly what they think of them. I hope the voting masses can see and understand this

  • Schrödinger’s Cat

    What the hell is wrong with these people ?

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×