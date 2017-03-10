Not updating your employment details on social media can land you in court

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a8d670fb&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=675&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a8d670fb' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A man who appeared in the Gauteng High Court on Thursday (9 March) has been ordered to update his online employment profiles to show he no longer works for his former employer.

A report in the Pretoria news noted that Willem van der Schyff was given five days to remove the details of former employer Daniel Crous Auctioneers from his LinkedIn profile, because it was misleading.

The paper reported that Van der Schyff had left the auctioneer some three years earlier, however, he had not updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect that.

The auctioneer reportedly did not want its name associated with that of the 56-year-old on social media, and thereby turned to court, Pretoria News said. It sent Van der Schyff a letter, demanding that he amend his details on the social network.

According to the report, Crous believed that having Van der Schyff associated with the company could seriously impact it’s image and further claimed for any damages from him, which could occur as a result of their name being linked to his.

The judgement has subsequently set the first precedent for employees and employers in South Africa and their current online employment profiles.

