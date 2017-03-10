mobile menu mobile search

Not updating your employment details on social media can land you in court

By March 10, 20170 Comments
Not updating your employment details on social media can land you in court
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

A man who appeared in the Gauteng High Court on Thursday (9 March) has been ordered to update his online employment profiles to show he no longer works for his former employer.

A report in the Pretoria news noted that Willem van der Schyff was given five days to remove the details of former employer Daniel Crous Auctioneers from his LinkedIn profile, because it was misleading.

The paper reported that Van der Schyff had left the auctioneer some three years earlier, however, he had not updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect that.

The auctioneer reportedly did not want its name associated with that of the 56-year-old on social media, and thereby turned to court, Pretoria News said. It sent Van der Schyff a letter, demanding that he amend his details on the social network.

According to the report, Crous believed that having Van der Schyff associated with the company could seriously impact it’s image and further claimed for any damages from him, which could occur as a result of their name being linked to his.

The judgement has subsequently set the first precedent for employees and employers in South Africa and their current online employment profiles.

Read: South Africa’s 3 new proposed ‘censorship’ laws you need to know about

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

How the world sees South Africa

The shocking truth about rape in South Africa

The new economic “rights” that everyone should be talking about: legal expert

Mercedes A-Class

How Mercedes Agility can benefit you this Easter

Could tourism be the new mining boom for SA?

5 important things happening in South Africa today

New bill will force companies to do more business with townships and small dorpies

Wanted: ‘Nice-smelling domestic’ for R2,000 a month

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×