South Africa ranked as one of the most beautiful countries in the world

South Africa has been ranked as the fifth most beautiful country in the world in a new poll run by travel guide and information group, Rough Guides.

The list of beautiful countries was determined by the guide’s 60,000 readers.

Scotland emerged as the most beautiful country in the world, with readers pointing to the country’s “wild beaches, deep lochs and craggy castles” as some of the highlights.

Eleven European countries were ranked in the top 20, with four in the Americas, three from Asia, and one from Australasia and one from Africa.

South Africa was the only African country listed, with readers pointing to the diversity in beautiful locales, from wildlife, to mountains and beaches.

These are the 20 most beautiful countries in the world.

Scotland Canada New Zealand Italy South Africa Indonesia England Iceland USA Wales Slovenia Mexico India Finland Switzerland Peru Norway Ireland Croatia Vietnam

Images via Rough Guides – you can view the full gallery for all countries listed on their website.

