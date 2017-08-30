Youtube is getting a makeover – including this new logo

YouTube is undergoing a major makeover, with the Google company announcing a redesigned mobile app, and new logo earlier this week. It follows a major redesign of its desktop website earlier this year.

“When YouTube launched 12 years ago, it was a single website that supported one video format, 320×240 at 4:3 aspect ratio.

“Fast forward to today, and YouTube lets you watch any combination of SD, HD, 4K, 360, 3-D, and live video on nearly every device with an internet connection – from desktops to phones, tablets to TVs, game consoles, and even VR headsets,” said Neal Mohan, chief product officer in a blog post.

“We’ve also introduced apps and services that give you new ways to watch and get even closer to the content and creators you love,” he said.

“To put it simply, YouTube’s evolved … a lot. And we’re not even close to done. Over the last few months we’ve started releasing updates and will continue to throughout the rest of the year. When all is said and done, we’ll bring a new level of functionality and a more consistent look across our desktop and mobile experiences.”

New logo

Designed for our multi-screen world, Youtube said the updated logo combines a cleaned up version of the YouTube wordmark and icon, creating a more flexible design that works better across a variety of devices, even on the tiniest screens.

It said that when room is limited (say on a smartphone) you can use the brightened up icon as an abbreviated logo, which will be seen more easily and read more clearly.

YouTube mobile app new features:

Clean new design : The header is white to let content take the lead and moved the navigation tabs to the bottom of the app so they’re closer to the users thumbs. Youtube has also added new Library and Account tabs that give users easy access to what they’re looking for.

: The header is white to let content take the lead and moved the navigation tabs to the bottom of the app so they’re closer to the users thumbs. Youtube has also added new Library and Account tabs that give users easy access to what they’re looking for. Videos that move with you : Earlier this year, Youtube introduced a gesture that allows users to double tap on the left or right side of a video to fast forward or rewind 10 seconds. “In the coming months, we’ll experiment with a feature that lets you jump between videos with a simple swipe of your hand: just swipe left to watch a previous video or swipe right to watch the next one,” said Mohan.

: Earlier this year, Youtube introduced a gesture that allows users to double tap on the left or right side of a video to fast forward or rewind 10 seconds. “In the coming months, we’ll experiment with a feature that lets you jump between videos with a simple swipe of your hand: just swipe left to watch a previous video or swipe right to watch the next one,” said Mohan. Watch at your own pace : “Users love that they are able to speed up and slow down the playback of a video on desktop, and we’re excited to bring this feature to the mobile app today, so you can enjoy videos at whatever speed you prefer,” said Mohan.

: “Users love that they are able to speed up and slow down the playback of a video on desktop, and we’re excited to bring this feature to the mobile app today, so you can enjoy videos at whatever speed you prefer,” said Mohan. Adapt to any video, beautifully : Youtube said it has been experimenting with new ways to display all videos in the best possible way. “Soon, the YouTube player will seamlessly change shape to match the video format you’re watching, such as vertical, square or horizontal. That means you’ll always get the best viewing experience automatically – including vertical videos with no black bars on the sides,” said Mohan.

: Youtube said it has been experimenting with new ways to display all videos in the best possible way. “Soon, the YouTube player will seamlessly change shape to match the video format you’re watching, such as vertical, square or horizontal. That means you’ll always get the best viewing experience automatically – including vertical videos with no black bars on the sides,” said Mohan. Browse and discover while you watch: “We recently added a feature that lets you view a row of suggested videos while you’re watching in full screen. We’re also working on transforming the area below the player so you can browse videos in totally new ways,” said Mohan.

“Looking beyond the YouTube app, we’ve also been working on a new desktop design,” said Mohan. “And thanks to all the positive feedback, we’re now excited to make it available to all our users around the globe starting today.”

Read: How to make money on YouTube in South Africa