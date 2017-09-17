Uber must be regulated: Gauteng premier

Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, says that the violence between meter taxis and Uber drivers in South Africa is unacceptable, adding that he has set up a task team to put an end to it.

Makhura briefed the media on Sunday on law enforcement measures to end the violence involving the two parties, following an increase in the number of major incidents.

This violence, the government said, has been fuelled by allegations that the Uber drivers are taking business away from the metered taxis by charging passengers reduced amounts for their services.

Makhura said that nearly three hundred cases were reported in Gauteng between January and August 2017. Tshwane registered 204 incidents‚ Johannesburg registered 86 and Ekurhuleni registered four.

He said that the violence has reached escalating levels that threatened peace and stability in the province. “We cannot allow violence anywhere in our province.”

“When life and limb is threatened, we have to intervene. If we don’t stamp out the violence, people will no longer use our public transport,” the premier said.

He said that all public transport systems must be regulated. “People must comply with our regulations.”

“Technology is disruptive, we need to regulate and adapt our administrative systems to accommodate technology,” the premier said.

Makhura said that the police are working around the clock to bring the situation under control, adding that a special task force has been formed to put an end to the violence.

Read: ‘7,000 Uber cars are flooding Joburg routes’ – taxi owner