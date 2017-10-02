Volkswagen launches new customer smartphone app

Volkswagen has launched the My VW App – allowing owners to have all their vehicle data and information available to them at the click of a button.

The My VW App allows customers to register their own profiles and connect with their vehicle details, which helps them to effectively manage their own information.

This includes the ability to a service appointment at the nearest service centre, book a test drive, request a quote for a new car, access their car’s service history as well as view and manage their financial contract information.

“The My VW App is part of Volkswagen’s digitalisation strategy and is another way in which we are bringing the full Volkswagen experience to our customers,” said Stefan Mecha, sales director at Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA).

The My VW App also has two unique features namely the Volkswagen Alert Roadside Assistance and the Guardian Angel tools.

“Roadside Assistance provides users with a direct line to the Volkswagen Roadside Assist call centre, which sends exact GPS coordinates at the same time, so they do not need to worry about finding out and relaying their precise location; while the Guardian Angel feature is a journey tracking tool, which notifies select friends or family of a driver’s journey progress and sends alerts if there is a journey disruption,” said Mecha.

“As Volkswagen, we want to stay abreast of technological advancements whilst making it simpler to own a Volkswagen vehicle which is the crux of this app. Not only does the app allow drivers to interact with the Volkswagen brand, it has also made it simpler to book a test drive, apply for vehicle finance, use your mobile GPS to locate the nearest service centre as well as book a service,” concuded Thomas Schaefer, VWSA Chairman and Managing Director.

The My VW App is now available for download for any Android and Apple smartphones, from Google Play Store and Apple iStores.

