Ford Kuga parts shortage adds fuel to the fire

Ford Kuga owners attempting to find replacement parts can expect to wait several new months for new parts according to a report by Times Live.

As a result several Kuga owners have taken to social media to air their frustration at being unable to either repair or sell their vehicles without facing a massive loss.

“It was meant to be for a so-called hour maintenance check and it’s been a week we have been without our car. We phoned them to find out what’s going on and apparently the parts are only to be expected to arrive in February sometime. Really now,” said Kuga owner Leigh-Anne MacGregor on the Ford Vehicles Burning FaceBook group.

Two more Ford Kugas burst into flames this past weekend with over 40 vehicles experiencing combustion issues over the past few years. While Ford believes the issue lies with a faulty coolant system, other independent research has pointed to a faulty plastic fuel pipe connection and an electrical wiring problem being responsible for the fires.

Ford has, however, expressed reluctance to recall the vehicle, stating that there currently isn’t enough evidence to initiate a recall.

“While our investigations into the reports of engine fires in Kugas equipped with the 1.6-litre EcoBoost engine in South Africa are not complete at this time‚ we have found that the fires may be a result of engine overheating,” said Ford’s news operations director John Gardiner‚

“This is why we recommend customers with these vehicles to go to their Ford dealer where they will check the coolant concentration level and for any leaks or damage to the cooling system‚ plus conduct static and dynamic cooling system pressure tests.

“We are ensuring that our dealers have the necessary stock of Ford-approved replacement parts so that they can carry out the maintenance checks on the coolant systems.

“We expect full spare parts coverage at all our dealerships in the next few days. In the interim‚ should a dealer find that a part needs to be replaced on a customer car‚ but that the part is not currently in his stock‚ the customer will be provided with a courtesy car until the part can be replaced.”

