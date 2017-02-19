mobile menu mobile search

The best-selling bakkies in South Africa right now and how much they cost

By February 19, 20170 Comments
The best-selling bakkies in South Africa right now and how much they cost
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) has revealed the best-selling light commercial vehicles (bakkies) this past month (January 2017).

The data shows that Ford Ranger remains the bestselling bakkie in South Africa, narrowly beating out the Toyota Hilux by 279 units. However over the course of 2016 it was the Toyota Hilux which could claim to be the bestselling light commercial vehicle in South Africa  with 35,428 units sold compared to the Ranger’s 32,468.

Nissan’s NP200, the NP300 and Isuzu’s KB rounded up the top five.

Here is the list of bestselling bakkies in South Africa right now, alongside how they much they currently cost:

1. Ford Ranger – from R226,900

2. Toyota Hilux – from R385,800

3. Nissan NP200 – from R159,900

4. Nissan NP300 – from R179,900

5. Isuzu KB – from R358,400

6. Chevrolet Utility – from R163,900

Chevrolet Utility

7. Volkswagen Amarok – from R484,000

 

8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – from R623,800

 

9. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – from R163,154

10. Mahindra Bolero – from R145,995

Read: Everything you need to know about South Africa’s incoming traffic demerit system

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

6 ways cash-strapped South Africans can still save money every month

These are the 248 Ivy League courses you can take for free online

How unhealthy food ads target poor illiterate people

‘Brian Molefe has never been to our branch meetings’ – report

Does it make sense to buy a home or invest in property in Sandton?

How long it takes the police to respond to emergencies in South Africa

10 dos and don’ts when applying for a job

These maps show which countries have the best and worst air quality in the world

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×