The best-selling bakkies in South Africa right now and how much they cost

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) has revealed the best-selling light commercial vehicles (bakkies) this past month (January 2017).

The data shows that Ford Ranger remains the bestselling bakkie in South Africa, narrowly beating out the Toyota Hilux by 279 units. However over the course of 2016 it was the Toyota Hilux which could claim to be the bestselling light commercial vehicle in South Africa with 35,428 units sold compared to the Ranger’s 32,468.

Nissan’s NP200, the NP300 and Isuzu’s KB rounded up the top five.

Here is the list of bestselling bakkies in South Africa right now, alongside how they much they currently cost:

1. Ford Ranger – from R226,900

2. Toyota Hilux – from R385,800

3. Nissan NP200 – from R159,900

4. Nissan NP300 – from R179,900

5. Isuzu KB – from R358,400

6. Chevrolet Utility – from R163,900

7. Volkswagen Amarok – from R484,000

8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – from R623,800

9. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – from R163,154

10. Mahindra Bolero – from R145,995

Read: Everything you need to know about South Africa’s incoming traffic demerit system