The best-selling cars in SA for under R200,000

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to a recent Transunion study, more South Africans are opting to ditch their newer premium cars for models in the R200,000 and under price range.

According to Derick de Vries, CEO, Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion, overall, more vehicles from all sectors are being financed below R200,000 when compared to Q1 2016 and Q1 2017.

Sum of <R200,000 – 52%

Sum of R200,000 – R300,000 – 25%

Sum of >R300,000 – 23%

BusinesTech looked at the best-selling passenger vehicles over the past 3 months as provided by Naamsa, to determine South Africa’s budget cars of choice.

1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo

From – R173,800

2. Toyota Etios

From – R172,200

3. Renault Kwid

From – R124,900

4. Ford Figo

From – R175,700

5. Renault Sandero

From – R159,900

Honorable mentions

The following vehicles were excluded because they did not feature as prominently in the sales charts or are slightly above the R200,000 budget limit despite their popularity.

Ford Fiesta

From – R225,300

Datsun GO

From – R106,900

Toyota Corolla Quest

From – R208,500

Read: Pretoria looking at introducing “car-free” zones: report