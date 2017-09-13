These are the 20 most dangerous roads in South Africa

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has published a list of the most dangerous roads to travel in South Africa.
The list is based on which roads where the most fatal crashes take place, and the roads which provincial authorities have identified as needing a higher concentration of resources to prevent crashes.
According to the AA, 2016 saw 14,071 people die on South Africa’s roads – a significant jump from 12,944 deaths recorded in 2015, a 9% increase, with over 1,120 more people dying, year-on-year.
This is the highest annual road death toll since 2007 when 14,920 people died on South African roads. In 2006, 15,419 people died on the country’s roads, the AA said.
The report found that the largest proportion of accidents in South Africa occurring between 19:00 – 20:00 in the evenings (9%), when visibility has been reduced but work traffic flows are still relatively heavy.
In comparison, fewer accidents (3%) occur during off-peak hours such as 04:00 – 05:00 in the early morning, or between 9:00 – 10:00 when most motorists are already at work.
|Ranking
|Route Number
|Location
|1
|N2
|East London – Umtata
|2
|N2
|Umtata – Kokstad
|3
|N1
|Mokopane – Polokwane
|4
|N2
|Polokwane – Makhado
|5
|N4
|Middelberg – Belfast
|6
|N2
|Durban – Tongaat
|7
|N12
|Springs – Witbank
|8
|R573
|Pretoria – Kwamhlanga
|9
|N1
|Nabommspruit – Mokopane
|10
|R71
|Polokwane – Tzaneen
|11
|R40
|Hazyview – Hoedspruit
|12
|R61
|Port St Johns – Bizana
|13
|N2
|Cape Town – Somerset West
|14
|N2
|King Williams Town – East London
|15
|R61
|Queenstown – Umtata
|16
|N3
|Warden – Villiers
|17
|N4
|Waterval Boven – Nelspruit
|18
|R573
|Moloto Road
|19
|N14
|Coligny – Biesiesvlei
|20
|N17
|Leandra – Ermelo
