How your salary should change based on your experience in South Africa

CareerJunction has released its latest salary review for South Africa, listing the salary ranges for 10 sectors across the country, as well as regional differences.

The review is compiled exclusively for the South African workforce and HR/recruitment professionals, and is based on over 30,000 job listings on the CareerJunction website.

The salaries listed below are divided by sector, and include the average regional differences in pay, as well as the average starting salaries of skilled employees in various industries, along with the average top-end salaries of senior employees.

This allows us to compare the low-end of the salary spectrum to the top-paying band across various positions in South Africa.

The tables below detail the percentage salary increase a skilled employee can expect when moving from an opening salary as a skilled worker to a top salary as a senior professional.

Here is how salaries jump based on level of experience:

Architecture and Engineering

Job Starting – Skilled Top – Senior % change Environmental engineering R29 375 R64 944 121.1% Civil Engineering R34 463 R70 301 104.0% Electronic Engineering R26 233 R52 879 101.6% Architecture R26 312 R49 571 88.4% Electrical Engineering R32 445 R60 864 87.6% Engineering Drafting R16 905 R30 844 82.5% Industrial Engineering R38 557 R55 842 44.8% Mechanical Engineering R36 576 R51 214 40.0%

Building and Construction

Job Starting – Skilled Top – Senior % change Civil Engineering R29 611 R63 698 115.1% Structural engineering R35 660 R70 876 98.8% Quantity surveying R24 770 R45 522 83.8% Electricians R18 168 R32 816 80.6% Concrete works R26 549 R45 139 70.0% Building Foreman R21 133 R35 846 69.6% Building and project management R29 504 R48 965 66.0% Consulting engineering R36 658 R53 369 45.6%

Warehousing and Logistics

Job Starting – Skilled Top – Senior % change Dispatch and receiving R7 983 R21 667 171.4% Warehouse operations R13 478 R22 458 66.6% Logistics management R32 561 R44 278 36.0%

Information Technology and Communication

Job Starting – Skilled Top – Senior % change Network planning, design and installation R20 788 R36 627 76.2% Database design, development and admin R29 012 R50 616 74.5% UX and HUI design R25 972 R43 812 68.7% Systems and network admin R25 710 R42 533 65.4% Software development R32 539 R52 825 62.3% Data analysis and warehousing R31 174 R46 656 49.7% Systems analysis R34 204 R50 351 47.2% Business analysis R37 392 R51 270 37.1% Technical and business architecture R49 429 R66 558 34.7% IT Management R48 253 R58 337 20.9%

Finance

Job Starting – Skilled Top – Senior % change Chartered accounting R37 308 R65 840 76.5% Asset management R24 340 R42 941 76.4% Actuary R30 724 R51 773 68.5% Investment banking R24 875 R41 123 65.3% Purchasing and procurement R23 334 R37 121 59.1% Treasury management R30 321 R43 222 42.5% Payroll and wages R15 949 R22 526 41.2% Bookkeeping R15 410 R21 620 40.3% Internal auditing R31 370 R43 907 40.0% Risk management R35 275 R47 639 35.1% Accounts payable and receivable R17 576 R22 721 29.3% Taxation R32 662 R42 143 29.0% Management accounting R34 962 R43 542 24.5% Financial management R53 708 R65 322 21.6%

Marketing

Job Starting – Skilled Top – Senior % change Communications and public relations R16 929 R39 125 131.1% Advertising R14 210 R29 524 107.8% Market research and analysis R22 145 R37 846 70.9% Product management R25 298 R40 944 61.8% Brand management R27 525 R36 104 31.2%

Medical

Job Starting – Skilled Top – Senior % change General Practitioner R32 500 R60 998 87.7% Pharmacist R28 424 R49 792 75.2% Nursing/Professional Care giving R17 922 R24 733 38.0%

Sales

Job Starting – Skilled Top – Senior % change Merchandiser, product promoter and demonstrator R7 238 R23 857 229.6% Representative sales consulting R12 715 R29 644 133.1% Telesales and telemarketing R11 201 R21 771 94.4% Retail R11 797 R22 785 93.1% Short-term life and medical insurance brokering R13 571 R25 083 84.8% Account management R13 269 R24 000 80.9% Travel agent R12 333 R21 250 72.3% Sales management R30 435 R43 656 43.4%

Administration, Office and Support

Job Starting – Skilled Top – Senior % change Call center supervisor R10 944 R22 780 108.2% Call center operator R9 721 R19 636 102.0% Personal Assistant R15 005 R25 203 68.0% Human Resources officer R16 583 R27 773 67.5% Health safety and Environment R17 202 R28 136 63.6% Admin Clerk R10 366 R16 016 54.5% Secretary R16 857 R25 318 50.2% Client and Customer support R10 701 R15 667 46.4% Office Management R24 681 R35 921 45.5% Switchboard & Reception R8 403 R11 750 39.8%

Manufacturing and Assembly

Job Starting – Skilled Top – Senior % change Materials control R19 639 R38 057 93.8% Plant and production control R15 557 R29 302 88.4% Machinist R16 280 R27 733 70.4% Quality Control and assurance R16 374 R25 044 52.9% Process control R16 437 R25 044 52.4% Tool and dye making R22 278 R32 357 45.2% Plant management R48 492 R61 157 26.1% Artisan R20 487 R25 680 25.3%

Salary jumps calculated on jobs where relevant data was available. Management jumps show the difference between entry management and senior management levels.

