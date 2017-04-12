FNB launches TV service on its banking App

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7858d86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=558&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7858d86' border='0' alt='' /></a>

FNB has introduced Augmented Reality and FNB TV on its banking App.

Launched this week, the eBucks Partner locator on the FNB App uses augmented reality technology to help customers find nearby eBucks retail partners, and FNB TV to help customers navigate banking easily with video clips that show them how.

“Augmented reality overlays retail partners onto your phone screen, indicating the distance to the retailer, eBucks spend and earn options, opening times and contact details. This will evolve over time to become even more interactive to supplement your physical world with how FNB can save you rands and make life easier to manage,” said Sahil Mungar of FNB digital banking.

FNB pointed out that in comparing virtual reality to augmented reality, virtual reality serves to immerse the user into a virtual environment, that is to experience an environment such as a holiday destination, interior of a car or house to purchase. Augmented reality differs in that it supplements the current physical environment with overlaying information relevant to the user. This can be interpreted as a heads-up display for the user.

“We will continuously update FNB TV to help our customers become aware of helpful tips and convenient products that FNB has,” said Mungar.

The bank said that Android users can immediately update the App on Google Play, while iPhone users will be able to update within the next two weeks.

