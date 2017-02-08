<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

International education rating agency, Eduniversal has released its rankings of the 10 best business schools in South Africa.

The Eduniversal Evaluation System (EES) includes the ranking and rating of two separate categories with two separate methodologies: first, the top 1000 global business schools, and second, the top 4000 Masters and MBA programs, both selected from 9 geographical zones and 154 countries.

The aim of the rankings is to inform and offer useful tools for students, universities and business schools worldwide.

For the ninth consecutive year in a row the University of Cape Town (UCT) Graduate School of Business (GSB) has been ranked as the best business school in Africa.

In addition, it along with the second place University of Stellenbosch Business school were awarded the prestigious “5 palmes of excellence” rating meaning they were considered to be “universal Business Schools with strong global influence”.