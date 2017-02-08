mobile menu mobile search

The 10 best business schools in South Africa

By February 8, 20171 Comments
The 10 best business schools in South Africa
International education rating agency, Eduniversal has released its rankings of the 10 best business schools in South Africa.

The Eduniversal Evaluation System (EES) includes the ranking and rating of two separate categories with two separate methodologies: first, the top 1000 global business schools, and second, the top 4000 Masters and MBA programs, both selected from 9 geographical zones and 154 countries.

The aim of the rankings is to inform and offer useful tools for students, universities and business schools worldwide.

For the ninth consecutive year in a row the University of Cape Town (UCT) Graduate School of Business (GSB) has been ranked as the best business school in Africa.

In addition, it along with the second place University of Stellenbosch Business school were awarded the prestigious “5 palmes of excellence” rating  meaning they were considered to be “universal Business Schools with strong global influence”.

Ranking Business School Palmes of Excellence
1 University of Cape Town – UCT Graduate School of Business 5
2 University of Stellenbosch Business School 5
3 Univesity of the Witwatersrand – Wits Business School 4
4 University of Pretoria – Gordon Institute of Business Science 4
5 UNISA – Graduate School of Business Leadership 3
6 Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University – Business School 3
7 Rhodes University – Rhodes Business School 3
8 North-West Uniersity – Potchestroom Business School 3
9 University of the Free State – UFS Business School 3
10 University of Limpopo – Turfloop Graduate School of Leadership 3

Staff Writer

Join the Conversation
  • Skerminkel

    I did not realize we even had 10.
    Also surprised that USB is so high. Wits was always regarded as the top school in SA, with UCT second.

