mobile menu mobile search

Boeing opens office in Johannesburg to meet increasing air traffic demand: report

By February 28, 20170 Comments
Boeing opens office in Johannesburg to meet increasing air traffic demand: report
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has opened two new offices in Johannesburg and Nairobi to meet with increasing air traffic demand across the continent, the company announced on Tuesday (28 February).

The offices will be managed by Boeing International and will be headed up by the company’s, managing director of Sub-Saharan Africa and director of international sales in Africa, Joao Miguel Santos, according to a report by Defenceweb.

“Africa is not new territory for Boeing. Since the introduction of the jet airplane, Boeing aircraft have formed the backbone of the continent’s commercial fleet and Boeing continues to be one of the largest U.S.-based companies doing business on the continent,” said Santos.

“The aerospace industry needs to start paying closer attention to Africa, because this continent is clearly on the move economically and all the trends are pointing in the right direction for the expansion of the sector. Our job is to be ahead in understanding these emerging trends and opportunities,” Santos continued.

Boeing’s most recent Current Market Outlook report has predicted that air traffic to and from Africa is expected to grow by about 6.1% annually over the next 20 years, resulting in the need for 1,150 new airliners.

Read: Curro to list private university business in 2017

TAGS: Active
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Why claimants should opt for land, not cash

How the SABC lost R411 million in a year

10 biggest killers in South Africa

Why Brexit is a problem for South Africa

Van Rooyen must pay back his R1 million hotel bill: DA

There’s no plan in place to pay 17 million social grants on 1 April: Sassa

Empty petrol fuel station pumps

Petrol station offering 50c cheaper per litre in trouble with authorities: report

Government to fast-track Black Industrialists Programme

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×