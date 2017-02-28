Boeing opens office in Johannesburg to meet increasing air traffic demand: report

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has opened two new offices in Johannesburg and Nairobi to meet with increasing air traffic demand across the continent, the company announced on Tuesday (28 February).

The offices will be managed by Boeing International and will be headed up by the company’s, managing director of Sub-Saharan Africa and director of international sales in Africa, Joao Miguel Santos, according to a report by Defenceweb.

“Africa is not new territory for Boeing. Since the introduction of the jet airplane, Boeing aircraft have formed the backbone of the continent’s commercial fleet and Boeing continues to be one of the largest U.S.-based companies doing business on the continent,” said Santos.

“The aerospace industry needs to start paying closer attention to Africa, because this continent is clearly on the move economically and all the trends are pointing in the right direction for the expansion of the sector. Our job is to be ahead in understanding these emerging trends and opportunities,” Santos continued.

Boeing’s most recent Current Market Outlook report has predicted that air traffic to and from Africa is expected to grow by about 6.1% annually over the next 20 years, resulting in the need for 1,150 new airliners.

Read: Curro to list private university business in 2017