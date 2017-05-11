mobile menu mobile search

Gigaba tones down “radical” talk to ease investors: report

By May 11, 20170 Comments
Gigaba tones down “radical” talk to ease investors: report
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is seeking to calm investor fears over his pledge of “radical economic transformation”, toning down the rhetoric just over a month into the job, to talk more of “inclusive growth”.

According to a report by Reuters, Gigaba has in recent speeches used language that appears aimed to calm nerves, without specifying any concrete policies.

“His view is that investors in business should not be fearful when they hear the word ‘radical’ and think that it means there is going to be some irresponsible approach to government programmes,” said spokesperson, Mayihlome Tshwete.

“And on the other side, those who hear ‘inclusive growth’ should not feel that it’s a business term that doesn’t relate to the masses of the people.”

Economists have also noted in Gigaba’s change in tone.

“He is trying to calm fears…that it doesn’t necessary mean there is going to be far-reaching changes in the way fiscal policy is conducted,” said BNP Paribas Securities’ Jeffrey Schultz.

“Radical economic transformation sounds so alarming to the investment community and the term inclusive growth seems, on the face of it, a little bit more palatable.”

Reuters also noted that some analysts had previously said talk of “transformation” was meant to appease ANC supporters after the party lost key cities – including the capital Pretoria and economic hub Johannesburg – at local elections last year.

“I think that it is the rhetoric of desperation when you have a hollow buzz phrase like that without any substantive detail,” said Martyn Davies of Deloitte.

Read: What investors really think about Zuma’s new cabinet

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active Reuters
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

South African salaries in 2017: what people earn

Vodacom launches mobile apps to track and report on service delivery issues

A closer look at the new multi-billion rand precinct going up in Joburg

Wide-ranging cost cutting measures at SABC

Government u-turns on plans to ‘scrap’ medical aids in SA: report

Africa energy light bulb

16 of the worst things about doing business in South Africa

Debt drowning

5 money worries that are stressing out middle-class South Africans

Ahmad Farroukh

Former MTN SA boss joins Smile Telecoms

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×