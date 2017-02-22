The incredible gifts Malema, Ramaphosa and other politicians received over the last year

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Parliament has released the register of members’ interest for 2016, detailing the incredible land, trips and gifts that South African politicians have legally had to declare over the past year, according to a report by News24.

The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests adopted the register last week in accordance with the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests for Assembly and Permanent Council Members and presented their findings on Tuesday, 21 February.

Unsurprisingly alcohol was the most popular gift given to South African politicians but other unusual presents included socks, traditional weapons, binoculars and toilet paper.

The full report is expected to release to the public later this week, in which the complete declarations and amounts will be provided. It has already been confirmed that President Jacob Zuma’s name does not feature.

You can find the most unusual and high-profile declarations detailed below:

Julius Malema

Compared to most of the politicians on the list, Julius Malema had little to disclose, with no notable gifts, land, travel, sponsorships, benefits, contracts or pensions declared.

He did however declare a number of shares and trusts, according to the report, including an interest in the Kopano Charity trust, the Ratanang Family trust, the Mazimbu Investment trust and the Munshedzi family trust.

Baleka Mbete

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete did not declare any land, directorships, partnerships or sponsorships. However she did receive a large amount of gifts this past year including:

Clothing – including dresses, flip-flops and scarfs;

Books;

Sculptures;

CDs;

An assortment of wines and champagne;

Chinese tea bottles;

Serviettes;

Table cloths.

Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa declared shares worth more than R132 million across various investments. The list also includes the ownership of 32 properties, trusteeship in four local trusts, directorship in at least 5 companies and two local McDonalds franchises.

Mmusi Maimane

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane declared two houses in Roodepoort, a number of hospitality items as well as several gifts including:

Two paintings worth R10,000 and R6,000;

A R6,000 Fabiani suit, shirt and tie as a gift directly from the designer;

A bow and arrow worth R200;

3 pairs of happy socks delivered on a monthly basis;

Bourbon worth R250.

Malusi Gigaba

Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba also declared a owns property in Centurion’s Blue Valley Golf Estate, and confirmed he was also in the process of buying another house in the area.

The gifts he declared include:

An assortment of wines and champagnes;

A 12-year Johnnie Walker Black Label;

A number of clothing items including socks, scarfs and ties;

Several books.

Other “highlights”

Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana received a pen worth R11,000 as well as an assortment of wines.

Deputy Minister of military veterans Kebby Maphatsoe received two shields from Pakistan, a R120 Parker pen, and binoculars worth R450 from OTT armoured vehicles.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters received, among other gifts: bath essentials, a decorated ostrich egg, a miniature tea set, and a cookbook.

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe’s gifts included a glass horn, a box of chocolates, wine, flights, and accommodation for an Australian tour.

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi received no fewer than three match tickets to Orlando Pirates soccer games each valued at R1,500.

