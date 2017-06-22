mobile menu mobile search

Guptas and Duduzane Zuma to face inquiry in state capture probe: report

By June 22, 20171 Comments
Guptas and Duduzane Zuma to face inquiry in state capture probe: report
Brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta alongside President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, have been listed as witnesses in the upcoming parliamentary inquiry into Eskom procurement deals and state capture, according to a report by TimesLive.

The inquiry, which was originally intended to deal primarily with Eskom’s procurement deals, has now been widened to probe state capture and potentially the recent mass email leak.

The Guptas and Duduzane Zuma were not on the original list prepared by the committee but Democratic Alliance MP Natasha Mazzone requested they be included, according to the report.

ANC MP and acting chairman Zukiswa Ranthos said it would have to first seek legal advice on summoning the parties but confirmed that the parliamentary rules gave them powers to summon “any person” within South Africa.

Other high-profile figures named on the list of witnesses include former Eskom executives Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko and Collins Matjila.

The inquiry is expected to officially start on 1 August.

