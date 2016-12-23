mobile menu mobile search

These are the most-watched YouTube videos in the world in 2016

By December 23, 20160 Comments
YouTube has released its annual “Rewind” – a look back at the most popular videos on its platform in 2016.

This year’s list of most-watched videos in the world was topped by Carpool Karoake, featuring singer Adele, which racked up a whopping 135 million views, making it the most watched YouTube video globally for 2016.

Asian viral hit Piko Taro came in second with 93 million views for ‘Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen’, and Utah-based father and son duo Daniel and Lincoln Markham’s explainer of What’s inside a Rattlesnake Rattle? came in third with 59 million views.

The top trending videos for 2016 are based on views, shares, comments, likes and more. These lists reflects the amazing variety of content that YouTube audiences love, watch and listen to, day in and day out.

These are the most watched videos on YouTube in 2016:

The Late Late Show with James Corden – Adele Carpool Karaoke

Piko-Taro – Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen/PIKO-TARO

What’s Inside? – What’s inside a Rattlesnake Rattle?

Nike Football – Nike Football Presents: The Switch ft. Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Anthony Martial & More

America’s Got Talent – Grace VanderWaal: 12-Year-Old Ukulele Player Gets Golden Buzzer – America’s Got Talent 2016

Dude Perfect – Water Bottle Flip Edition | Dude Perfect

Last Week Tonight – Donald Trump: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Casey Neistat – THE $21,000 FIRST CLASS AIRPLANE SEAT

Cabot Phillips – Brothers Convince Little Sister of Zombie Apocalypse

Read: These are the most-watched YouTube videos in South Africa in 2016

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it.
