Committee report confirms Hlaudi won’t face the music for SABC decline

A leaked parliamentary working document investigating the decline of South Africa’s Public Broadcaster has confirmed that Hlaudi Motsoeneng will not have to defend his actions in front of parliament’s ad-hoc committee.

This is despite Motsoeneng featuring prominently in various witnesses’ testimonies throughout the investigation, according to a report by BusinessDay.

Ad-hoc committee chairman Vincent Smith confirmed that this was the case, stating that the draft report was still open to comment in writing and that all inputs would be factored into the final report.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said that she felt this was the correct decision, stating that, “The inquiry was never about Hlaudi … the courts dealt with that. The inquiry was about the fitness of the [SABC] board to hold office … the focus now should be on fixing the SABC”.

Motsoeneng currently still holds the position of group executive for corporate affairs at the SABC, despite a December High Court ruling stating that he would not be allowed to hold any position at the embattled state broadcaster.

