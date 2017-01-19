mobile menu mobile search

Committee report confirms Hlaudi won’t face the music for SABC decline

By January 19, 20170 Comments
Committee report confirms Hlaudi won’t face the music for SABC decline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

A leaked parliamentary working document investigating the decline of South Africa’s Public Broadcaster has confirmed that Hlaudi Motsoeneng will not have to defend his actions in front of parliament’s ad-hoc committee.

This is despite Motsoeneng featuring prominently in various witnesses’ testimonies throughout the investigation, according to a report by BusinessDay.

Ad-hoc committee chairman Vincent Smith confirmed that this was the case, stating that the draft report was still open to comment in writing and that all inputs would be factored into the final report.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said that she felt this was the correct decision, stating that, “The inquiry was never about Hlaudi … the courts dealt with that. The inquiry was about the fitness of the [SABC] board to hold office … the focus now should be on fixing the SABC”.

Motsoeneng currently still holds the position of group executive for corporate affairs at the SABC, despite a December High Court ruling stating that he would not be allowed to hold any position at the embattled state broadcaster.

Read: Hlaudi used spies and dirty tricks to purge his enemies at the SABC: report

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Absa report leak was political: Cope

Pravin Gordhan

5 things you need to know in South Africa today

Owners claim Ford Kuga models not in the recall are also catching fire

Zuma signs Higher Education Amendment Act

Black Friday provides boost for SA retail sales

The most expensive streets to buy a home in South Africa

Watch: Pepper spray alarm sends robbers running

Home Affairs minister wants layout change at OR Tambo airport

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×