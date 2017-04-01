mobile menu mobile search

10 of the best photos from the world’s biggest photo competition

By April 1, 20170 Comments
Sony has announced the winners of its world photography awards for 2017. The competition is currently the world’s biggest, with this year’s edition attracting 227,596 entries from 183 countries.

The award-winners are based on a wide range of open categories including architecture, culture, travel, wildlife and nature and will be exhibited at  a special London exhibtion between 7 April – 7 May.

You can find the full list of winners below here.

Exist by Jelena Janković

Serbia 

Tabular iceberg by Josselin Cornou

France

Cautious/Cautelosa by Jonathan Banista

Panama

Paradise is a library by Luis Pina

Portugal

Mathilda by Alexander Vinogradov

Russian Federation

Submerged field by Camilo Diaz

Colombia

Tai Chi by Jianguo Gong

China

Gassing Up At Roy’s by Ralph Gräf

Germany

Halloween Protagonists by Constantinos Sofikitis

Greece

Wendy in Orocué by Juan Cristóbal Cobo

Colombia

