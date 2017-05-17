mobile menu mobile search

SABC’s Aguma hasn’t stepped down – he’s just sick: report

By May 17, 20170 Comments
SABC acting CEO James Aguma has not quit or been replaced, the broadcaster’s interim board has clarified, saying that an acting CEO has been appointed while he is on sick leave.

Communications minister Ayando Dlodlo announced on Wednesday morning to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that the general executive for technology Tsheliso Ralitabo has been appointed as acting CEO.

Mathatha Tsedu, deputy chairperson of the interim SABC board, later clarified that Ralitabo has only been appointed as acting CEO while Aguma was on sick leave. He remains CFO and acting CEO.

The minister told parliament that Aguma had “stepped down” from his position at the company.

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it.
TAGS: Active
