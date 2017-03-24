All new Navara launch kick-starts busy year for Nissan in South Africa

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nissan has returned to the premier pick-up market this month following the launch of the first Navara 4×4 models, with more expected in due course.

BusinessTech was invited to the official launch of the new pick-up, in Cape Town, and this is what owners can expect.

Initially, the Navara range will consist of three double cab models, offering a choice of Mid- or High-specification and a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox.

All models will be powered by the new 140 kW YS23DDT twin-turbo diesel engine at 3 750rpm and 450Nm, which is available across a wide engine spectrum and which peaks for 1,000rpm between 1,500rpm and 2,500rpm.

One of the more impressive aspects of the vehicle is the coil, five link rear suspension, which ensures a more comfortable ride on gavel and uneven road surfaces and better tracking through high-speed corners.

Functional design:

Largest load bay on a Navara yet

Improved off-road capability

Major weight reduction over predecessor

Almost every functional aspect of the Navara has been improved in the all-new model. The load bay on double cab versions has been stretched by 67mm to 1,503mm and been made deeper (474mm from 456mm), resulting in a capacity of 1,061 litres.

Load carrying capacity has also been upgraded significantly. The new Navara can carry up to 1,002kg, depending on specification level, and can tow a braked trailer of up to 3,500kg.

The suspension and drivetrain set-up also means that the new Navara has a lateral tilt angle of up to 50 degrees.

On the new Navara, the Nissan Assured warranty includes a mechanical warranty for 6 years or 150 000km and a comprehensive 3-year / 90 000km service plan.

Pricing and range:

Nissan Navara 2.3 DDTT 4×4 SE Double Cab MT – R514,900 (incl. VAT)

Nissan Navara 2.3 DDTT 4×4 LE Double Cab –MT – R565,900 (incl. VAT)

Nissan Navara 2.3 DDT 4×4 LE Double Cab AT –R597,900 (incl. VAT)

Fuel consumption in a combined cycle has been officially rated at 6.5 litres per 100km, allowing for a range of over 1,000km on a full 80 litre fuel tank.

The new engine uses a new thermal management system and electrically operated oil pump to improve efficiency. These improvements, combined with the weight saving and aerodynamic aids, ensure a fuel consumption improvement of 19% over the outgoing engine.

While similar in dimensions to its predecessor, the new cabin features larger doors for easier ingress and egress, a 23-degree slanted rear bench for greater comfort and more rear legroom and a host of creature comforts, such as the first in class dedicated rear air vents and even an electrically operated rear cab window.

Behind the steering wheel, the driver is welcomed by a brand-new cockpit design. The design centres on the touch-screen infotainment and navigation system that is standard equipment across the range.

The launch of the Navara is the first step in what is expected to be a busy year for Nissan.

“The introduction of three 4×4 double cab models marks the start of an aggressive expansion programme that will later introduce a wide range of 4×2 double cab models and other body types of the Navara in the medium term,” said Mike Whitfield, managing director of Nissan Group of Africa.

It is also expected that Nissan will announce plans to manufacture the Navara at its Rosslyn plant, near Pretoria, like the NP200 half ton pickup and NP300 one-ton Hardbody.

Nissan South Africa is the operational hub for Regional Business Unit South, serving Nissan’s key South Africa market and 45 other countries in Sub Saharan Africa.

In South Africa, the company offers a range of 24 vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands across a national network of 119 dealers.

Nissan’s crossover segment includes the Qashqai, X-Trail, and Juke, where face-lifts for the Qashqai and X-Trail models are expected to be announced locally this year.

Nissan said that 2017 will also bring a ‘minor change’ for the Micra, with the recently launched new Micra in Europe destined for our shores in 2018.

Rumours also abound that the Nissan Patrol may fit into the 2017 launch window, however, Nissan has stressed that ‘timing for Patrol not confirmed yet’.

Nissan said that announcements relating to the local production of the Navara “will be made in due course”.

BusinessTech was a guest of Nissan at the Nissan Navara 2017 Experience.

Several Images courtesy of Pandabomb Media

Read: These are the most popular used cars in South Africa